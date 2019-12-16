Anti-CAA protestors can target residences of Amit Shah and other senior ministers: Intel report

As the protests against the CAA have taken an ugly turn, the number of personnel guarding residences of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior ministers have increased after intel from central intelligence agencies suggest that these places might be likely targets of the violent protestors.

“In view of prevailing situation…the protesters may go to the residences as well as offices of Central Ministers for snap demonstrations,” the alert said.

Other places that may be on the list of demonstrators are Vijay Chowk, Parliament street and India Gate. “The protest might also erupt at places such as Vijay Chowk, Parliament Street, India Gate and old and new police headquarters and the residence of Home Minister (Amit Shah),” the alert stated.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The intel was shared by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik who emphasised the need to brief and sensitise security staff, local police staff, and other personnel of security forces deployed at New Delhi District.

Furthermore, Patnaik asked Police Control Room vans, as well as New Delhi District Quick Response Team, to stay alert and more cautious.

Patnaik added that there is an acute need to fortify Metro stations by strengthening the police deployment around stations.

“Social Media needs to be continuously monitored so that fake news and videos being spread on Internet can be tackled promptly,” he said.

The anti-CAA protests had exacerbated after the Jamia ’protestors’ yesterday indulged in acts of vandalism and arson in the National Capital of the country. Soon thereafter, the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University to quell the bouts of violent acts accompanying the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Public property was destroyed as the enraged mobsters indulged in blatant acts of vandalism and arson. Hundreds of ‘protesters’ were paraded out of the University with their hands in the air. The Police said that they had nabbed some outsiders who were indulging in violence.

The bouts of violence continued as the angry ‘protestors’ today launched an assault against the ANI journalists outside the Jamia Millia Islamia Gate no. 1 who had gone there to cover the protests.

Apparently, the protestors are miffed with the government’s recently legislated Citizenship Amendment Bill that intends to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities-Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists from neighbouring countries.