Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap comes back from self-imposed Twitter exile to blame BJP IT cell for violent protests by Jamia rioters

This when there are ample video evidences where the protests were far from peaceful and how buses were set ablaze systematically.

OpIndia Staff
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back on Twitter (image: superstarsbio.com)
Sometime in August this year, days before the season two of his controversial Netflix series Sacred Game premiered, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had ‘quit’ Twitter claiming he was not allowed to ‘speak his mind’. He had deactivated his profile claiming his parents and daughter were getting threatening calls.

He had left Twitter because he was ‘not allowed to speak his mind without fear’. However, months after Sacred Games 2 released and quite frankly failed to get viewer attention, Kashyap is back, this time he said he will not sit silent.

Following the violence at Jamia Nagar in Delhi where rioters set buses on fire, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to appeal for peace. However, Kashyap chose this moment to blame the ‘BJP IT cell’ for ‘creating propaganda about students being violent’.

This when there are ample video evidences where the protests were far from peaceful and how buses were set ablaze systematically.

The Delhi Police had used force to control the rioters at Jamia Nagar in Delhi where Jamia Millia Islamia university is located. Kashyap then shared a 15th December post to claim that no students were involved in the riots.

Yesterday, in her media address, Jamia VC Najma Akhtar reportedly claimed that over 700 fake student IDs were recovered from campus. Going by Kashyap’s logic, perhaps the ones involved in violence were the ones with fake student ID card? In that case, if force was used against the rioters, it should not really be a cause of revolt.

Now if only logic were as easily accessible to Bollywood folks like other stuffs…

