Sometime in August this year, days before the season two of his controversial Netflix series Sacred Game premiered, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had ‘quit’ Twitter claiming he was not allowed to ‘speak his mind’. He had deactivated his profile claiming his parents and daughter were getting threatening calls.

Wish you all the happiness and success . This would be my last tweet as i leave twitter. When i wont be allowed to speak my mind without fear then i would rather not speak at all . Good bye — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 10, 2019

He had left Twitter because he was ‘not allowed to speak his mind without fear’. However, months after Sacred Games 2 released and quite frankly failed to get viewer attention, Kashyap is back, this time he said he will not sit silent.

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

Following the violence at Jamia Nagar in Delhi where rioters set buses on fire, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to appeal for peace. However, Kashyap chose this moment to blame the ‘BJP IT cell’ for ‘creating propaganda about students being violent’.

Please say the same to BJP IT cell .. who creates propaganda about students being violent and then give excuse to the system to attack the students violently . Thank you @narendramodi https://t.co/cgYd4eEe36 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

This when there are ample video evidences where the protests were far from peaceful and how buses were set ablaze systematically.

Peaceful Protest by Peaceful Students pic.twitter.com/vy1yUwIXgu — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 16, 2019

The Delhi Police had used force to control the rioters at Jamia Nagar in Delhi where Jamia Millia Islamia university is located. Kashyap then shared a 15th December post to claim that no students were involved in the riots.

Dear @narendramodi sir and @AmitShah .. pls watch this .. THERE WAS NO VIOLENCE BY THE STUDENTS BUT LOCAL NETAS.. pls control your IT CELLS, your ABVP, your netas .. and whoever it is . You are the government and you have the power to find the truth. And trolls please STFU https://t.co/cGBC8U9QDv — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

Yesterday, in her media address, Jamia VC Najma Akhtar reportedly claimed that over 700 fake student IDs were recovered from campus. Going by Kashyap’s logic, perhaps the ones involved in violence were the ones with fake student ID card? In that case, if force was used against the rioters, it should not really be a cause of revolt.

Now if only logic were as easily accessible to Bollywood folks like other stuffs…