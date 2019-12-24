Assam has seen large-scale unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Schools were shut in many areas and the internet was suspended after incidents of arson and vandalism. As per reports, schools are now opening in several areas.

Schools in 11 districts of Assam were opened on Monday after almost 12 days of shut down. Though protests against the CAA are still going on in Guwahati, gradually normalcy is being restored.

According to officials in the education department, schools up to 12th standard were reopened after almost two weeks of shut down in 11 districts of Assam. Businesses and banks were opened in Guwahati on December 19, but schools had mostly remained closed.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The schools were closed amidst widespread protests on December 11. Examinations in many institutions and universities have been postponed too. The All Assam Students Union, students of various colleges and universities, artists, lawyers and many civil society groups were a part of the anti-CAA protests.

Read: The Citizenship Amendment Act is constitutional: Here is how the anti-CAA propaganda has no legal basis

As per reports, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that out of 206 social media posts that were identified for inciting violence in the state, 3 had originated in the UAE. He also stated that the police have registered 28 cases for provocative and offensive social media posts and 10 people have been arrested so far.

A total of 393 persons have been arrested so far in 244 cases registered over their involvement in violence and arson. Assam CM Sonowal has stated that the state government will resolve all issues by peaceful dialogues with leaders of all groups involved.