A shocking video, wherein a minor Hindu boy from Cumilla district in Bangladesh is seen being brutally thrashed by a local Bangladeshi Muslim Awami League leader in front of his mother as he lies helpless on the ground begging for mercy, is going viral on social media.

Horrific! This video is from Bangladesh, here Abu Taher, a bangladeshi Muslim is beating up a Hindu boy Raju Chandra in front of Raju’s mother & other family members. Those “Protestors” want Abu Taher to get Indian citizenship if Raju is getting it. Will @BDUTT do a story? pic.twitter.com/rRsSOFvoGx — Aviral Sharma (@sharmaAvl) December 27, 2019

The incident took place at Kaziatol Purbopara village in Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla in Bangladesh on December 25 (Wednesday). The tortured victim, Rajib Chandra Biswas, is the son of a local in the village, Rakhal Chandra Biswas, whereas the accused Abu Taher is the Matabbor (informal village head) and also a union level leader of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League party.

In the 2.25-minute video, Abu Taher is seen kicking Raju Chandra on his chest and face and back ruthlessly, while Raju’s mother stands helplessly with tears rolling down her cheeks. Taher beats up the youth black and blue for allegedly not showing respect to him. Helpless screams of the victim and repeated requests of his mother failed to deter Abu Taher from inflicting the inhuman torture on the boy.

Meanwhile, Sajal Chandra Biswas, elder brother of the victim, filed a case against the village headman Abu Taher with Muradnagar Police Station. In his complaint, he wrote: “My brother was working as a goldsmith at Tatibazar of Dhaka. Recently his mental health deteriorated so we brought him back to our village home. On Wednesday, Rajib ransacked our home and broke the showcases, so we tied him at our house yard. He was shouting at random towards the passer-by and one of them happened to be Taher,” Sajal said.

“On hearing Rajib’s outcry Taher came to our yard and started kicking him in the face, chest and back despite a repeated plea from my mother,” Sajal added.

The officer in charge of Muradnagar Police Station, AKM Manjur Alam said Taher has been absconding since the incident and efforts are being made to arrest him.