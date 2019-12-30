Watch: 20 year old Dilshan dies while attempting stunts on local train in Mumbai

Warning: Disturbing content. Reader discretion advised.

Indian Railways today shared a video where 20-year-old Dilshan can be seen performing stunts by hanging out of the train compartment and dying after he meets with an accident.

ट्रेन में स्टंट ना करें ये गैरकानूनी है एवं जानलेवा भी सिद्ध हो सकता है। मुंबई में 26 दिसंबर को दिलशान नाम का युवक ट्रेन के बाहर लटक कर स्टंट करते हुए अपनी जान गंवा चुका है। अपनी सुरक्षा की अवहेलना करके ट्रेन के बाहर लटकना,चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ना, हादसे का बुलावा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/oGEsqjoka6 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 30, 2019

In the video he could be seen hanging near the door of the compartment. When he sees a pillar approaching, Dilshan tries to dodge the same but he is not lucky. He is immediately thrown back into the compartment where he dies.

Issuing a warning, Indian Railways said that such stunts could be dangerous and cautioned youngsters from performing them.