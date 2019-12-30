Monday, December 30, 2019
Home News Reports Watch: 20 year old Dilshan dies while attempting stunts on local train in Mumbai
News Reports

Watch: 20 year old Dilshan dies while attempting stunts on local train in Mumbai

Issuing a warning, Indian Railways said that such stunts could be dangerous and cautioned youngsters from performing them.

OpIndia Staff
Dilshan doing stunt in moving train which cost his life
Engagements207

Warning: Disturbing content. Reader discretion advised.

Indian Railways today shared a video where 20-year-old Dilshan can be seen performing stunts by hanging out of the train compartment and dying after he meets with an accident.

In the video he could be seen hanging near the door of the compartment. When he sees a pillar approaching, Dilshan tries to dodge the same but he is not lucky. He is immediately thrown back into the compartment where he dies.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Issuing a warning, Indian Railways said that such stunts could be dangerous and cautioned youngsters from performing them.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:train stunt tiktok video, tiktok viral video, train mumbai tiktok video, tiktok video train stunt viral, dilshad mumbai train video

Big Story

Anti-CAA protests: Kerala Church holds IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala: Church opens its doors to IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church
The Kerala Church in Ernakulam allowed anti-CAA Muslim protestors to offer namaz at its premises
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,122FansLike
211,050FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com