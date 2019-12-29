Sunday, December 29, 2019
Home News Reports Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter
News ReportsPolitics

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

Rakesh Kaul, who claims to be the friend of Dr Nirmala Mitra, on Sunday shared the letter written by Indira Gandhi to Mitra, he added he has other letters too

OpIndia Staff
Indira Gandhi
Engagements82

A letter written by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to New York-based Dr Nirmala Mitra expressing her unhappiness on Article 370 and treatment of Kashmiri Pandits and Buddhists in Jammu & Kashmir has been doing rounds across social media. Dr Mitra is a pediatric neurologist, and a former Director of Kashmiri Overseas Association in USA.

In response to an earlier letter written by Dr Nirmala Mitra to late Prime Minister in December 1980 regarding the treatment of Kashmiri Pandits and Buddhists in Jammu and Kashmir, Indira Gandhi on January 8, 1981, wrote that she was too unhappy that she could not own small piece of land or home in Jammu and Kashmir due to Article 370 despite the fact that her forefathers came from the same land.

New Jersey based Rakesh Kaul, who claims to be the friend of Dr Nirmala Mitra, on Sunday shared the letter written by Indira Gandhi to Mitra sympathising for the cause of Kashmiri Pandits and Buddhists living in Jammu and Kashmir, who were discriminated by controversial Article 370.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Interestingly, Indira Gandhi in the letter also revealed how she could not take up the issue as both ‘Indian press’ and ‘international counterparts’ was busy depicting her as authoritarian that made it much more difficult to “do necessary things”.

In the end, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wrote that Kashmiri Pandits and the Buddhists in Ladakh are being unfairly treated and discriminated.

When asked regarding the authenticity of the letter, Kaul said that the letter was 200 per cent genuine. He added that Dr Nirmala Mitra is a totally credible doctor who had met Indira Gandhi. In his tweet, he was ready to state facts and fight the conspiracy theorists on this issue. He also said that he has other correspondences on the issue.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

“Kids die, nothing new in it,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after 77 children die in Kota in December

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while speaking to media on the death of children in the state said that children die, there is nothing new in it.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -
bangladesh

Bangladesh: Mentally challenged minor boy Rajib Chandra Biswas tortured by village headman Abu Taher for ‘not showing respect’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist brazens out heckling of Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan by pseudo liberal Irfan Habib

NDTV journalist defends the shameless heckling of Kerala governor Arif Mohmmad Khan by leftist historian Irfan Habib, calls Khan “opportunistic”

OpIndia Staff -

15 RSS members injured after CPM goons attack its annual route march in Kasargod, district where the infamous ISIS module was active

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver

OpIndia Staff -
Television actor Kushal Punjabi ends life at his Mumbai home, leaves suicide note

Television actor Kushal Punjabi ends life at his Mumbai home, leaves suicide note

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

199,845FansLike
210,544FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com