The results of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections have been announced. As per the results, the Congress and JMM alliance has won a comfortable majority in the state, defeating BJP.

India Today-Axis exit poll had predicted a victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. ABP News-C Voter has suggested that in case of a hung assembly, the opposition alliance may have slightly favourable circumstances to form the government.

Here are the results as per the Election Commission.

The halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41. The JMM+ alliance is comfortably over the mark with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) securing 30 seats, Congress securing 16 seats, & BJP securing 25 seats.