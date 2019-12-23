Monday, December 23, 2019
Jharkhand Results: Early trends suggest BJP performing better than what Exit Polls predicted

The halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41. In case, the Congress-JMM alliance fails to secure a majority on its own in the Assembly, the government may invite BJP to form the government as it's the single largest party.

OpIndia Staff
The counting of votes in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections has begun. And as per early trends, the BJP appears to be performing better than what the exit polls suggested the Jharkhand results to be.

India Today-Axis exit poll had predicted a victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. ABP News-C Voter has suggested that in case of a hung assembly, the opposition alliance may have slightly favourable circumstances to form the government.

As expected, the trends are fluctuating. As per Republic TV, the BJP was leading in 36 seats while the JMM+ alliance was leading from the same number of seats. JVM had leads in 3 seats and AJSU has 5. Before long, the JMM+ was leading in 40 seats while the BJP had leads in 31.

Read: History of Jharkhand: BJP’s Raghubar Das becomes first CM to complete a 5 year term after 14 years of instability

As per ANI, incumbent Chief Minister is currently leading from his constituency.

According to the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 29 seats, JMM on 23, Congress on 11, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 each & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.

Jharkhand Election trends according to Election Commission

