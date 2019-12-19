Days after Congress-friendly organisation, CMIE, which allegedly has close links to Congress and P Chidambaram, gave a thumbs up to Congress’ Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government by claiming there is 40% drop in unemployment, the actual figures say otherwise. The number of registered unemployed youth in Madhya Pradesh has grown by seven lakh in just a year taking it to 28 lakh while about 34,000 youth got jobs in that one year.

As reported by Economic Times, the rise in number of registered unemployed youth could be the poll promise Congress made ahead of 2018 state assembly elections wherein they promised Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance to unemployed youth. While campaigning in the state for the assembly elections, then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced last year that the unemployed youth in the state will be provided with an allowance of Rs 10,000 per month. In February this year, the Kamal Nath government had announced that the young men and women in urban areas will receive an amount of Rs 4000 per month and under another plan, they will be provided work for a minimum of 100 days. However, in July this year, Kamal Nath had done a u-turn on his poll promise and said that the government has no plan to give unemployment bonus to the youth in Madhya Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh, the total registered unemployed youth were 20,77,222 in October 2018 which rose to 27,79,725 in October, 2019 just days after CMIE report showed 40% drop in joblessness in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, Kamal Nath’s office had even patted their back for bringing down unemployment in the state. Madhya Pradesh Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia had termed it a ‘great achievement’ and had urged the Centre to learn from the state as per the Times of India report.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: CMIE, that has ties to P Chidambaram and fear-mongered about ‘unemployment in India’ was a part of Congress Manifesto Committee

It is pertinent to note that CMIE, that brings out periodic Job Survey, is wholly owned by Mr Ajay Shah (and his family), the same person who also happens to be one of the main accused in a mega scam commonly known as ‘NSE Co-location’ scam.

Shah has been accused of accessing data from NSE on a preferential basis in connivance with the authorities and sharing this data with certain stockbrokers for use in High-Frequency Trading. The scam is being investigated by SEBI, CBI as well as by Income Tax authorities. The current MD of CMIE is Mahesh Vyas, who happens to be the brother-in-law of Ajay Shah. Ajay Shah is a very close confidante of former Union Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram who recently came out after spending 106 days in Tihar Jail in INX Media case where he is accused of corruption.