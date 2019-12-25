The policemen and their families have reported of getting threat calls from anonymous numbers in the wake of crackdown against the anti-CAA rioters in Mangalore, reports daijiworld. A complaint has been registered in the cybercrime, economic offences, and narcotics (CEN) police station.

In a WhatsApp audio message, a caller has also threatened to assassinate PM Modi and a police inspector. As per reports, a special cyber cell has been set up to look into these threats and the police headquarters has sent several high ranking officials who had dealt with sensitive cases in the past to help in the investigation.

Even after being denied permission to hold protest rally against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, a raft of protestors hit the street expressing their displeasure over the government legislation. However, these protests, which were held on December 19 in Mangalore in contravention to the police order saw widespread violence with rioters clashing with police personnel and pelting stones at them.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Mangaluru anti-CAA riots: Bricks brought in trucks to hurl at police, Kerala link suspected, Police receive over 1000 CCTV footages from public

The rioters had meticulously planned to instigate riots which was revealed after CCTV footage from certain areas in Mangalore came to the fore. The rioters not only adjusted the CCTV cameras in the region to prevent anything from being captured on record but they also brought along sacks filled with stones in an auto to pelt stones at the busses playing on the streets and against the security enforcement officials.

The police personnel deployed to maintain law and order had come down hard against the hoodlums who carried out unlawful activities under the garb of peaceful protests. Two were killed after police initiated action against the rampaging rioters during the protests in Mangalore.

Read: Pakistan based Islamic terror groups may try to assassinate PM Modi at Ramlila Maidan rally: Intelligence reports

Following the incident, several top level police officers and their families have been receiving death threats from people who were infuriated by police action against the protestors. In view of threats received, these policemen have been provided with additional security.

A large number of threat calls received were for Kadri police inspector Shantaram and his family. The miscreants have been using social media websites to issue death threats to him and his family. A case has been registered againstthese anonymous miscreants at CEN police station.