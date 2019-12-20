Friday, December 20, 2019
Watch: Hindu refugees confront and chase Medha Patkar away, ask her to live in Pakistan to know what they suffered

Hindu refugees from Pakistan confronted Medha Patkar over her anti-CAA protest. They asked her to go and try living in Pakistan to see how they had endured religious persecution.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu refugees confront Anti-CAA activist Medha Patkar, ask her to go and try living in Pakistan
'Activist' Medha Patkar, image via: Twitter
On Thursday, controversial ‘activist’ Medha Patkar suffered a huge embarrassment after Hindu refugees from Pakistan staying in Delhi confronted her yesterday. The activist had to then abandon her anti-CAA protest and leave the spot.

According to a video posted by news site Desh Gujarat, the refugees from Pakistan questioned Patkar’s intentions and asked her to prove whether she can go to Pakistan and survive the atrocities that they had to endure.

The angry crowd then urged Patkar to go and live in Pakistan to understand the realities of religious persecution. A visibly agitated Patkar was seen trying to confront and mock them. The crowd then broke into “Modi, Modi” slogans to which Patkar responded with “Gandhi Gandhi”.

Seeing that the Hindu refugees from Pakistan have no interest in her activism, Patkar soon fled from the spot.

The Hindu refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who faced religious persecution in their respective countries, will be the biggest beneficiaries of the Citizenship Amendment Act which will finally make them Indian citizens after years of waiting.

Read: Citizenship Amendment Bill – Myths and lies propagated against it, and the facts

The Citizenship Amendment act seeks to give Indian citizenship to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh after facing religious persecution.

The Act states the refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of earlier requirement of 11 years. The Act also proposes to give immunity to such refugees facing legal cases after being found as illegal migrants. The cut-off date for granting citizenship will be December 31, 2014.

