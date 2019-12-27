Friday, December 27, 2019
Anti-CAA protest crackdown: After German student, a Norwegian tourist repatriated for participating in the protests

Johansson said that she had been asked by an immigration officer to leave the country immediacy and warned her that he would not leave until he sees tickets in her hands

OpIndia Staff
After German student, Norwegian tourist sent repatriated for participating in anti-CAA protests
Norwegian tourist participating in anti-CAA protests(Source: Hindustan Times)
In a clampdown against the foreigners who joined the anti-CAA protests without any reason and fueled anarchy in the country, the Indian government authorities asked one woman named Janne Mette-Johannson from Norway to leave India as soon as possible.

Johannson, who arrived in India from Norway on a tourist visa two months ago, was found being a part of the protest march held in Kerala in opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act legislated by the BJP government at the centre. According to the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which overlooks the registration, movement and stay of foreign nationals in India, Johannson has violated the visa norms and therefore she was asked to leave the country.

Johannson was summoned by the FRRO on Thursday and she was interrogated about her presence in the anti-CAA protest in Kochi on December 23. During her inquisition, she had reportedly told the officers that she had sought the permission of participating in the protest rally from a local police station in Kochi and after receiving their verbal approval, she participated in the protests.

In a Facebook post, Johansson said that she had been asked by an immigration officer to leave the country immediacy and warned her that he would not leave until he sees tickets in her hands. “A couple of hours back the Bureau of Immigration came to my hotel again. I was told to leave the country at once, failing which legal action will be initiated against me. When I asked anything in writing and sought explanation for the treatment meted out on me, I was rejected saying I wouldn’t get anything in writing. The officer from the Bureau is not leaving me before he can see that I have a flight ticket. Now pretty soon on my way to the airport. A friend fixing a flight ticket to Dubai and from there catching a flight back home to Sweden,” her post read.

It is noteworthy to mention that though Johansson whines about the authorities not providing anything in writing, she herself had no written order substantiating her claim that she had secured permission from the local police station to be a part of the anti-CAA protests.

This development comes a day after a German student, Jacob Lindenthal, a postgraduate student of physics at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) was sent back to his native country for undermining the law and order of the country by participating in the anti-CAA protests two weeks ago. His photo of holding a placard equating the CAA Bill with the persecution of Jews during 1933-1945 in Germany had gone viral after which the Indian authorities initiated his deportation back to his country.

The anti-CAA protests that erupted across the country were marked with violence, vandalism, arson and stone-pelting. Scores of people including policemen deployed to control the rampaging mobs from sustained injuries while grave damages were caused to the public property. The government has refused to cave in to the demands put forth by the lumpen protestors and shown unwavering resolve in dealing with the miscreants.

