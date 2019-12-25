Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Home News Reports After ignoring China on Uyghur issue, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expresses ‘concern’ over CAA, SC judgement on Ram Mandir
News Reports

After ignoring China on Uyghur issue, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expresses ‘concern’ over CAA, SC judgement on Ram Mandir

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan. The body has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often tilted in its favour in its disputes with India.

OpIndia Staff
OIC
Engagements404

On Sunday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it was “closely” watching the recent developments in India, including Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the verdict in the Ayodhya case.

According to the statement issued by OIC, the Islamic body expressed its concern over the recent developments pertaining to both the issue of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case. In a historical verdict, the Supreme Court on 9th November handed over the Ram Janmabhoomi site to the Hindus while giving an alternate piece of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for the mosque.

“The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India,” the OIC said in a brief statement.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The OIC also urged the Indian government to ensure the safety of the Muslim minority and the protection of their religious sites. It “reaffirms the crucial importance of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination,” the statement said.

Read: Demolition of mosques, ban on Arabic language, Islamic schools : China’s new war to confront Radical Islam

It also cautioned that “any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region.”

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan. The body has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with the terror-state in its disputes with India. In September, following the abrogation of Article 370, the OIC had asked India to “rescind” its actions in Kashmir and abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It is ironical that OIC is concerned about on minority rights in India when most of its members are accused of persecuting religious, ethnic minorities in their own country. Addition to this, the Islamic organisation is very much silent on human rights violation in China over the issue of Uyghur Muslims. Instead, the OIC had praised China in its the Abu Dhabi Declaration, stating, “We commend the efforts of the People’s Republic of China in providing care to its Muslim citizens”.

The OIC is also silent on the persecution of Hindus, Balochis, Pashtuns, Sikhs who are fighting for their freedom from the Sunni Punjabi Muslim-dominated Pakistan.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament and signed into law by the President this month.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. The Muslims of these three countries could apply for citizenship for India under the current laws.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:oic on caa, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), oic full form, oic ayodhya verdict

Big Story

Watch: CPI(M) goons attack Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) Youth Wing unleashes goons on Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, attack his car.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Aaditya Thackeray condones his party members' thuggish behaviour, calls the victim as "low life troll"

Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: CPI(M) goons attack Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,350FansLike
208,447FollowersFollow
139,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com