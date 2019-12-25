The intelligence agencies have received information that Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning a major attack on the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, reports DNA.

According to the reports, intelligence agencies have intercepted messages that are being circulated on social media hinting that terror attacks are being planned by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

JeM chief Masood Azhar is said to have shared the message in which he talked about executing an attack on the Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Reportedly, messages were circulated through social media app Telegram, which is widely used by JeM and other terror groups for communication.

Following the information, intelligence agencies have shared the input with all the relevant security agencies and security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and other important places of the city. The security agencies have got in action and are now closely monitoring the JeM network in India.

It is pertinent to note that Jaish-e-Mohammad had carried out the Pulwama suicide attacks on February 14, 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

The Islamic terror group was responsible for executing an attack on the Indian parliament in 2001. JeM chief Masood Azhar was designated a ‘global terrorist’ by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanction Committee on May 1, 2019.