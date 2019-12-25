Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Home News Reports Pakistan sponsored Islamic terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad plans to attack holy city of Ayodhya: Intelligence sources
News Reports

Pakistan sponsored Islamic terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad plans to attack holy city of Ayodhya: Intelligence sources

The Islamic terror group was responsible for executing an attack on the Indian parliament in 2001. JeM chief Masood Azhar was designated a 'global terrorist' by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanction Committee on May 1, 2019.

OpIndia Staff
JeM plans to attack Holy city of Ayodhya
Engagements161

The intelligence agencies have received information that Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning a major attack on the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, reports DNA.

According to the reports, intelligence agencies have intercepted messages that are being circulated on social media hinting that terror attacks are being planned by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

JeM chief Masood Azhar is said to have shared the message in which he talked about executing an attack on the Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Allah’s law above all: Jamia Millia students group plans event calling Ayodhya verdict a farce, Ramrajya ‘oppressive’

Reportedly, messages were circulated through social media app Telegram, which is widely used by JeM and other terror groups for communication.

Following the information, intelligence agencies have shared the input with all the relevant security agencies and security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and other important places of the city. The security agencies have got in action and are now closely monitoring the JeM network in India.

Read: Judge S Abdul Nazeer who was a part of Ayodhya and Triple Talaq verdict gets Z plus security after threats from Islamist PFI

It is pertinent to note that Jaish-e-Mohammad had carried out the Pulwama suicide attacks on February 14, 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

The Islamic terror group was responsible for executing an attack on the Indian parliament in 2001. JeM chief Masood Azhar was designated a ‘global terrorist’ by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanction Committee on May 1, 2019.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:ram janmabhoomi, ayodhya case, ayodhya verdict, pakistan on ayodhya verdict, pakistan sponsored terror, islamic terror in india, jihad in india, terror attacks in india, masood azhar

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Aaditya Thackeray condones his party members' thuggish behaviour, calls the victim as "low life troll"

Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police asks abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi to calm down after she loses her cool when they put her on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,398FansLike
208,500FollowersFollow
139,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com