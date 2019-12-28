Rahul Gandhi is back and how: After ranting against CAA, NPR and NRC, calls RSS ‘chaddi walas’ in Assam

After being under the firing line of the critiques for remaining absent from the Indian political landscape while the protests raged in some parts of the country against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today launched an attack on the RSS in an anti-CAA rally in Guwahati.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati: Hum BJP aur RSS ko Assam ki history, bhasha ,sanskriti par akraman nahi karne denge. Assam ko Nagpur nahi chalayega, Assam ko RSS ke chaddi wale nahi chalayenge. Assam ko Assam ki janta chalayegi. pic.twitter.com/hzg4qaPRPv — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Speaking at the rally, the Wayanad MP said that Assam will not be run by the “RSS chaddi walas”. ” We will not allow the BJP, RSS to ruin the history, language, the culture of Assam. Assam will not be ruled by Nagpur. RSS chaddi walas will not run Assam. Assam will be run by the people of Assam,” Gandhi said.

Read: Anna Hazare called ‘Sanghi Chaddi’ by AAP supporters for criticising AAP and Kejriwal

- Ad - - article resumes -

Interestingly, the ‘chaddi walla’ jibe is used by several assorted Leftists, Islamists and even Pakistan to deride the RSS which is a social organisation. Often time, even those who support the BJP are called ‘chaddi walas’ by Islamists in an attempt to deride Hindus.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of engineering violence in the state as he stated that wherever BJP goes, it destroys the peace and tranquillity of the place. “Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, the youth is protesting, in other states protests happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? BJP doesn’t want to listen to the voice of people,” Rahul said.

Read: Rahul Gandhi embarks on his deranged rant against NPR, NRC and CAA again: Here are 10 questions that he must answer

These tirades come on the heels of Gandhi’s deranged rant on the NPR where he absurdly linked the National Population Register to Demonetisation claiming that the BJP government at the centre is going to snatch the money from the poor and hand it over to its favoured 15 industrialists. “This is the second demonetisation. The money made off this(NPR) will be given to the 15 industrialists,” Gandhi claimed.