Saturday, December 28, 2019
Rahul Gandhi is back and how: After ranting against CAA, NPR and NRC, calls RSS ‘chaddi walas’ in Assam

Interestingly, the 'chaddi walla' jibe is used by several assorted Leftists, Islamists and even Pakistan to deride the RSS which is a social organisation. Often time, even those who support the BJP are called 'chaddi walas' by Islamists in an attempt to deride Hindus. 

Rahul Gandhi goes on a rant against RSS by calling them chaddi walas in Guwahati anti-CAA rally
Rahul Gandhi(Source: Indian Express)
After being under the firing line of the critiques for remaining absent from the Indian political landscape while the protests raged in some parts of the country against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today launched an attack on the RSS in an anti-CAA rally in Guwahati.

Speaking at the rally, the Wayanad MP said that Assam will not be run by the “RSS chaddi walas”. ” We will not allow the BJP, RSS to ruin the history, language, the culture of Assam. Assam will not be ruled by Nagpur. RSS chaddi walas will not run Assam. Assam will be run by the people of Assam,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of engineering violence in the state as he stated that wherever BJP goes, it destroys the peace and tranquillity of the place. “Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, the youth is protesting, in other states protests happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? BJP doesn’t want to listen to the voice of people,” Rahul said.

These tirades come on the heels of Gandhi’s deranged rant on the NPR where he absurdly linked the National Population Register to Demonetisation claiming that the BJP government at the centre is going to snatch the money from the poor and hand it over to its favoured 15 industrialists. “This is the second demonetisation. The money made off this(NPR) will be given to the 15 industrialists,” Gandhi claimed.

