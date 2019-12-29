Sunday, December 29, 2019
“Kids die, nothing new in it,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after 77 children die in Kota in December

As many as 77 children have died in Kota, Rajasthan, in December this year.

OpIndia Staff
Ashok Gehlot's comments on death of children in Kota (image: hindi.opindia.com)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while speaking to media on the death of children in the state said that children die, there is nothing new in it.

“Dekhiye, agar aapko aankde bataun main sabse kam jaanien 6 saal mein is saal gayi hai. Yeh aapko lagta hai kyunki koi baat.. maut ek bhi hona bahut hi durbhagyapurna baat hai, bachche ki maut. Par mautein 1500 bhi hui hai ek saal mein, 1400 bhi hui hai, 1400 bhi hui hai. Is saal kareeb 900 hui hai. Par 900 kyun hui hai, woh bhi nahin honi chahiye. Poore pradesh ke andar, har hospital ke andar, 3-4-5 mautein hoti hai. Prati din. Koi nayi baat nahin hai. Jaipur mein bhi hoti hai. Maine poori tarah wahan jaanch karwai hai. Action bhi hum kar rahe hai. (See, I will tell you the numbers. This year there has been the least number of deaths in last six years. Even one death is unfortunate. But there have been 1500, 1400 and 1300 deaths in a year too. This year there have been 900 deaths. But why these 900 also? In entire state, in all hospitals, 3-4-5 children die every day. There is nothing new in it. Deaths occur in Jaipur too. I have got investigation done and we are also taking action.)” Gehlot said.

In a major public health system disaster in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, seventy-seven children have died in Kota’s JK Lon Hospital in the first 24 days of this month and 10 kids have died in the last 48 hours. However, the hospital has given a clean chit to itself by forming a committee to investigate the deaths, which has now ruled out any negligence saying resources and equipment were functioning properly.

