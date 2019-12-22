Tearing into opposition propaganda on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a rally in New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan said how they are misleading the innocent citizens of India by their false propaganda. Clarifying yet again that the CAA and NRC does not affect Indian Muslims, PM Modi said that people should not fall prey to the rumours of them being sent to detention camps which are being spread by ‘Urban Naxals’ and Congress.

Calling out Congress and pseudo-seculars who had been crying themselves hoarse that the CAA is discriminatory to Muslims and even Dalits PM Modi said how Muslims and the poor are being misled by shouting that they will need papers and documents to prove citizenship. “School buses, trains, motor cycles were attacked, small shops were burnt down. The property built with tax money of honest taxpayers were turned to ash. The country now knows their ulterior motives,” the PM said.

He said that some people said ‘look, the crow took your ear’, and people started crying, but they didn’t even bother to check whether the crow really did take away their ear.

- Ad - - article resumes -

If you don’t like me, burn my effigy, oppose me, but don’t burn down India, he said. “Do not burn rickshaws of poor man, don’t burn huts of poor people,” he said. Condemning the violence on police officers, PM Modi said how as many as 33,000 police officers have laid down their lives for protecting the citizens of India, and they definitely do not deserve this treatment meted out to them.

Read: Anti-CAA protest at Kranti Maidan, Mumbai: 11 videos that show clueless protestors who have no idea why they are protesting

Reiterating that there are no detention camps in India, PM Modi said, Indian Muslims have nothing to do with CAA and NRC. “Some dalit leaders, too, have entered the muddle without even understanding. They need to understand that the refugees who have come from Pakistan are mostly dalits. These dalit people were employed as bonded labor in Pakistan,” PM Modi said.

Speaking on atrocities on minorities in Pakistan, PM Modi said, “Girls are religiously converted and forced to marry in Pakistan. It is well-documented. It only happens because they follow a different religion. These people have come to India only due to such religious persecution,” PM Modi said.