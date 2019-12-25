A minister in Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who also happens to be the state-president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has been denied a Visa by the government of Bangladesh. The Visa was apparently denied on ‘technical grounds’. However, it is being reported that the Bangladeshi government is being tight-lipped about it.

#Breaking | Bangladesh Govt has denied visa to a @AITCOfficial Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury citing ‘technical grounds’. More details by TIMES NOW’s Tamal Saha. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/fV1UvLsksm — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 25, 2019

“I had applied for the visa of Bangladesh 10 days ago. My ticket has been booked. But today (Wednesday) I was informed that the visa has been denied. Reasons for denial of visa haven’t been cited,” Sidiqullah told ANI. According to Sidiqullah, he wanted to visit a function at a Madrassah in Sylhet with his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury: I had applied for visa of Bangladesh 10 days ago. My ticket has been booked. But today I was informed that the visa has been denied. Reasons for denial of visa haven’t been cited. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mIu2TFN224 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

Only days ago, Siddiqullah had threatened Home Minister Amit Shah over the CAA and NRC. “We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport (Kolkata airport) if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him,” he said during a protest organised by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the CAA.