Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Home News Reports West Bengal: Days after Mamata’s cabinet minister Siddiqullah threatened Amit Shah, Bangladesh Govt denies Mamata’s Minister Visa
News ReportsPolitics

West Bengal: Days after Mamata’s cabinet minister Siddiqullah threatened Amit Shah, Bangladesh Govt denies Mamata’s Minister Visa

Only days ago, Siddiqullah had threatened Home Minister Amit Shah over the CAA and NRC.

OpIndia Staff
CM Mamata Banerjee with Siddiqullah Chowdhury | Express photo by Partha Paul.
Engagements160

A minister in Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who also happens to be the state-president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has been denied a Visa by the government of Bangladesh. The Visa was apparently denied on ‘technical grounds’. However, it is being reported that the Bangladeshi government is being tight-lipped about it.

“I had applied for the visa of Bangladesh 10 days ago. My ticket has been booked. But today (Wednesday) I was informed that the visa has been denied. Reasons for denial of visa haven’t been cited,” Sidiqullah told ANI. According to Sidiqullah, he wanted to visit a function at a Madrassah in Sylhet with his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

Only days ago, Siddiqullah had threatened Home Minister Amit Shah over the CAA and NRC. “We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport (Kolkata airport) if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him,” he said during a protest organised by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the CAA.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Aaditya Thackeray condones his party members' thuggish behaviour, calls the victim as "low life troll"

Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police asks abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi to calm down after she loses her cool when they put her on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,444FansLike
208,593FollowersFollow
140,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com