Sunday, December 22, 2019
Home News Reports Will gather one lakh people to stop Amit Shah from entering Kolkata if CAA not withdrawn: Bengal minister and Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind’s WB president
News ReportsPolitics

Will gather one lakh people to stop Amit Shah from entering Kolkata if CAA not withdrawn: Bengal minister and Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind’s WB president

“We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him,” TMC leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury said

OpIndia Staff
CAA
Engagements16

TMC leader and a minister in Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government Siddiqullah Chowdhury today threatened that union home minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to step out of the airport whenever he visits Kolkata, if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not withdrawn immediately. Chowdhury is also the state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, and the minister of Mass Education, Library Services and Parliamentary Affairs.

The TMC leader said that the law is against humanity and the citizens of the country who are living here for ages. “We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him,” he said during a protest organised by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the CAA.

Chowdhury assured that the anti-CAA protests will be democratic and peaceful, and they wont resort to violence. “We don’t believe in violent protests, but we will certainly oppose CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) tooth and nail,” he said during the rally at Rani Rasmoni Avenue in Kolkata.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Attacking PM Modi for the CAA, the Bengali minister said that the “56-inch chest” of PM Narendra Modi has let down the people of the country, as he is “pursuing the politics of hatred and division”. “What they (Modi and Shah) are doing is thrusting one agenda after another on the people. They don’t believe in discussion, they don’t believe in dialogue. We won’t let them pursue this,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee and her party TMC is one of the most vocal critics of the, and the proposal to implement the NRC at the national level. The Bengal CM has even demanded an UN-monitored referendum on CAA and NRC. She had said, “If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC,” creating a huge uproar across the country.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: ‘Kaafiron se azadi’ slogans chanted during anti-CAA protests in Bhubaneswar

OpIndia Staff -
In anti-CAA protest rally that took place in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, 'Kaafiron se azadi slogans' were chanted by the mob. 
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

194,911FansLike
207,185FollowersFollow
137,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com