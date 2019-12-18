Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

As anti-CAA rioters took to violence in New Delhi’s Seelampur, it was an Azaan, a call for namaz, that led to the rioting crowd to disperse. As per reports, even after police resorted to lathicharge and teargas, the rioting crowd in Delhi’s Seelampur where a school bus was attacked last evening, the rioters were not backing off. However, soon after an azaan (call for namaz, the prayer) was played in nearby mosque, the mob dispersed.

In just few seconds the entire area became quiet. By then even the ‘Aman Committee’ (peace committee) members had also reached the spot. Delhi Police saw an opportunity to control the mob and reached the mosque to appeal for peace to people. Police first talked to the members of peace committee and then the other people present there.

As per reports, imams and heads of madarsas were requested to use the loudspeakers at mosques to issue joint message along with police and community leaders to assure the rioters that no one was detained. A senior officer told Times of India that rumours were being spread that someone was detained to fan the tension. However, soon after the 5:30 PM azaan was played and the crowd began to disperse.

Following the azaan, the stone-pelters who were attacking police calmed down and simply stood in the street. Soon after the azaan, an appeal for peace was also made from the loudspeakers.

Aman Committee Chairman Dr Parvez Miyan reportedly said that the message has reached the government and hence the ‘protestors’ should go back to their homes. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district of Delhi.