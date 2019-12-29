The Youth Congress has been protesting against the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged manhandling of senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi. However, as it turned out, it was actually Priyanka Gandhi’s goons who heckled the female police officers, who were simply doing their jobs.

On Sunday, again, the Youth Congress staged a protest where they crossed all boundaries of decency and civility. They brought effigies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clad in bangles and sarees in order to symbolize a weak state government during their protest in front of the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Mumbai, Republic TV reported. They had attempted to set the effigies on fire but were prevented from doing so by the Police. The protesters were detained immediately and taken to the nearby police station.

The Congress party’s conduct during the anti-CAA protests has been extremely unfortunate, to put it mildly. The party had demonized Yogi Adityanath for crushing the outbreak of mob violence in the state that had the potential to unleash devastating anarchy in the state. The Congress also demanded his resignation for quelling the violent anti-CAA protests with an iron hand.

We have reported earlier how the Congress party had played a critical role in instigating protests across Universities in the country while maintaining the pretense that these were ‘spontaneous’ protests that had nothing to do with politics. It appears the Congress party has not yet given up on its desire to burn the state in order to gain political mileage out of it.