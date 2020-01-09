Thursday, January 9, 2020
After confirming his attendance at RSS event, Accenture India MD back out after bullying by ‘liberals’

Following the outrage, Accenture’s Rama S Ramachandran denied any affiliation with the group and said he never agreed to speak or attend the event.

OpIndia Staff
Accenture MD Rama S Ramachandran
After bullying by ‘liberals’, Rama S Ramachandran, the Managing Director of IT giant Accenture India for attending an event organised by the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he has now decided to pull out of the event which was scheduled in Chennai in February. As per reports, he had earlier agreed to attend the event.

RSS had invited Zoho’s co-founder and CEO – Sridhar Vembu and Accenture’s managing director (MD) and head of operations – Rama S Ramachandran to an event named ‘Resurgent Bharath’ in Chennai on February 2. Sridhar Vembu was the Chief Guest of the event while Rama S Ramachandran was said to be the guest of honour.

RSS function where Zoho founder and CEO is the chief guest

However, the ‘liberals’ on social media had bullied and attacked both Vembu and Ramachandran to force them not to attend an event organised by RSS. A campaign was also launched on social media platforms seeking a boycott of Accenture and Zoho after the top bosses had agreed to participate in the event.

The bullies applied the classic bullying technique of tagging the higher ups in corporates.

Following the outrage, Accenture’s Rama S Ramachandran denied any affiliation with the group and said he never agreed to speak or attend the event. “I am not sure how this misunderstanding happened. I have no affiliation with this group and never agreed to speak at or attend this event,” he tweeted late Monday night to the bullies.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has refused to be cowed down by radicals and said he would stick to his commitment and not respond to attacks. Taking to Twitter, Vembu had said how he will not let his views get affected by Twitter attacks. “If you dislike which events I attend, please do what our conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won’t be responding to attacks,” he had tweeted.

As radicals and left-liberals continued their attack on Zoho and its CEO Vembu and threatened a boycott, TVS Capital Funds Chairman Gopal Srinivasan stood in support of Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu and said that he would be honoured to be in the audience at the RSS event where Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu is Chief Guest next month.

Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

