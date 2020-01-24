Friday, January 24, 2020
Home News Reports After backlash, Ola cabs clarifies: Driver who irked pro-Congress passenger has not been fired
News ReportsSocial Media

After backlash, Ola cabs clarifies: Driver who irked pro-Congress passenger has not been fired

Ola cabs said that we all should be respectful of India's democratic values and encourage a healthy exchange of thoughts

OpIndia Staff
Ola
Engagements82

Following a backlash on Twitter, Ola cabs has issued a clarification on their Twitter page that a driver who was targeted by a pro-Congress supporter for his political views has not been fired. In a tweet, Ola cabs said that we all should be respectful of India’s democratic values and encourage a healthy exchange of thoughts. It further added that no parties in the case has been penalised from using the platform and urged everyone to be tolerant towards contrarian viewpoints.

The Clarification from Ola came after a large number of social media users had expressed their anguish over the fact that the Ola may be taking disciplinary action against the driver for his political views. Many had threatened to boycott the cab aggregator if the driver is removed from Ola network.

Earlier today, a flaky Management Consultant touched off a controversy when he took to Twitter to express his conniption against his Ola cab driver for holding a differing opinion than his. Lamenting about his experience on Twitter, the Management Consultant, Kanav Sharma, tagged official Twitter handle of Ola cabs to express his fulminations over the driver’s audacity of not conforming with his worldview.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In a string of tweets, Sharma narrated the entire conversation he had with the driver. According to Sharma’s account, the driver weighed in his opinion while he was having a conversation about the economic situation of India on his phone. Apparently, the driver accosted Sharma stating 6 years of Modi government is not the right barometer to measure the country’s economy and that it was Congress’ mistakes from the 70 years that the Indian economy is in such a bad shape as of now.

The driver then proceeded to brush-up history lessons for Sharma as he claimed that JNU is a “hub of prostitution for Tukde Tukde gang” and that Nehru’s Muslim grandfather converted to Hinduism to fool Indians.

Disconcerted by driver’s assertions, Sharma defensively claimed that his only concern is with the country’s economy which according to him was not doing good.

The conversation then segued into CAA and NRC and while the Ola driver supported the move by the Modi government, Kanav opposed it. Then the argument veered into atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, In a bid to take a moral high ground, Sharma lied through his teeth that he is from Jammu and Kashmir intimately understands the problems faced by Kashmiri Pandits during their exodus.

The Ola driver seems to have assumed Kanav was a Kashmiri Hindu and thus told about him about the brutalities that his family escaped in Kashmir. At this point, after the entire conversation, Kanav told him he was not interested in debating the driver. Thereafter, Kanav tagged Ola along with his ride number, urging Ola to take action against the driver.

Kanav’s tweets elicited a response from Ola Support who stated that they have reported the driver-partner for corrective action and would ensure to avoid these instances in the future. However, the targeting of Ola driver did not sit well with a score of Twitter denizens who called out Ola cabs to refrain from taking corrective actions against the driver who was simply having a healthy exchange of views with his passenger. In fact, after the matter blew out of proportion, even Kanav backtracked, claiming he had absolutely no intention of getting the driver penalised.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:ola uber, taxi, driver story,

Big Story

Yogi Adityanath is a mosquito, Pakistan was created to due to demand of Hindu Rashtra: NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai

OpIndia Staff -
Husain Dalwai
NCP leader Husain Dalwai says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a mosquito in front of Gandhi and Nehru
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

OpIndia Staff -
Seva Bharati has been supplying water to the Dalits in the area after the Muslim family denied

Kerala: Hindu residents of a colony denied drinking water for supporting CAA in Malappuram, FIR against BJP MP after she flagged the issue on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Jaaved Jaaferi dangerous place

Actor Javed Jaaferi spreads fake news by Pakistani website claiming India has become the most dangerous place to live

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: No, man suspected of putting bomb at Mangaluru Airport, Aditya Rao, is not RSS worker

OpIndia Staff -

“We are from that community which can destroy any country if we feel like”: Former AMU student union president Faizul Hasan during anti-CAA speech

OpIndia Staff -

Dear Richa Chadha, women are not rehabs for angry, entitled men

Editorial Desk -
Kangana Ranaut stated that Indira Jaising should be made to live with Nirbhaya's rapists for some days

Watch: Kangana Ranaut’s befitting reply to Indira Jaising’s ‘forgiveness’ advice to Nirbhaya’s mother

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Anupam Kher gives a befitting reply to a troll, who unfortunately was Naseeruddin Shah

OpIndia Staff -
A violent Muslim mob allegedly attacked a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, later Hindu houses were targeted and burnt

Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,656FansLike
224,001FollowersFollow
163,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com