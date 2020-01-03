Congress MP from Kerala, K Muraleedharan threatened the governor of the state, Arif Mohammad Khan, saying he won’t be able to walk on the streets if doesn’t resign from his constitutional post. He also said that if the Governor doesn’t know how to maintain the dignity of his office, he can “teach” him how to do it.

The threat issued by the Vatakara MP came after the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan denounced the resolution passed by the Kerala State Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming it has “no legal or constitutional validity”. He said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is the remit of the Central Government and thus the Kerala State Assembly’s legislation holds no meaning.

However, this did not sit well with the Congress MP, who while speaking at the “Save the Nation” rally against the CAA and NRC issued a warning to the Kerala Governor to resign or he won’t be able to walk on the streets.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: NDTV journalist defends the shameless heckling of Kerala governor Arif Mohmmad Khan by leftist historian Irfan Habib, calls Khan “opportunistic”

“This is the second freedom fight. CAA is against the people. It became law only with a mere majority in parliament. A large number of people have approached the Supreme Court questioning its validity. Actually, this law is against democracy. So, the Kerala assembly brought a unanimous resolution on it. The sole member of the BJP in the 140 members assembly also did not raise his voice against the resolution. It means, even this BJP member is against the CAA,” Muraleedharan said.

Muraleedharan further added, “The Governor says this resolution of assembly is meaningless and was brought through Congress’ influence. Kerala Chief Minister has the responsibility to warn the governor as it was done in West Bengal. If the governor does not resign, he cannot walk through the streets.”

Read: After Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan supports CAA, Congress revokes invitation to him to attend the commemoration of former CM

Besides Muraleedharan, the former Kerala Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, who inaugurated the rally, also condemned the remarks made by the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan regarding the resolution passed by the Kerala State Assembly.

A few days back, at the 80th session of Indian History Congress, the Marxist Historian Irfan Habib had shamefully tried to heckle the Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan and disrupt his speech. The left-leaning historian had tried to physically disrupt the speech of the governor, even as people in the audience shouted slogans against the governor.