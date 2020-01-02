Thursday, January 2, 2020
Home News Reports After outrage, HRD ministry deletes tweet promoting Malala Yousafzai, who had spread fake news against India on article 370
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

After outrage, HRD ministry deletes tweet promoting Malala Yousafzai, who had spread fake news against India on article 370

This is not the first time that a govt handle has made such gaffes. It may be recalled that during the anti-CAA riots at Jamia Millia Islamia University, the official twitter account of PIB had posted in favour of Jamia’s violent protesters, which was later claimed as an "error by an employee".

OpIndia Staff
After outrage, HRD ministry deletes tweet where it promoted Malala Yousafzai, who had spread fake news against India on article 370
Malala Yousafzai
Engagements397

On Wednesday, Minister of Human Resource Development led by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank committed a gaffe after it tweeted a post glorifying controversial ‘activist’ Malala Yousafzai who had spread fake news against India after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

The HRD ministry had posted an infographic on micro-blogging site Twitter asking the social media users to recognize who he/she was. The infographic, part of the quiz “identify the author series” read, “Guess Who?”, while the post gave a hint to the users by glorifying Malala as a “famous female author, a Nobel Prize winner and an activist defending the right to education for women”.

The tweet Posted by MHRD.

- Ad - - article resumes -

It is important to note that Malala Yousafzai had indulged in propagating terrorist state of Pakistan’s false propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir soon after Modi government had scrapped Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state.

Malala Yousafzai had resorted to fear-mongering and attempted to incite Muslims by falsely claiming that the precautionary restrictions placed in the state were impeding girl child education and also peddled lies in the process.

Read: Malala Yousafzai spreads fake news, claims girl from Kashmir missed her exams on August 12 which was an Eid holiday

She had also parroted fake Pakistan propaganda after she attempted to sell ‘fiction’ stories as the reality of the state of Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of special status in the state. In doing so, ‘Nobel laureate’ Malala was caught peddling lies by social media users and was also schooled for her ignorance on the ongoing issue.

The act of Ministry of HRD to glorify controversial pro-Pakistan activist Malala Yousafzai earned the ire of Twitter users on Thursday. Social media users called it ‘shameful’

One user also called out HRD ministry’s ignorance regarding local heroes and accused the ministry of carrying public relation activity for Malala.

Another user asked why is HRD ministry approving and mainstream haters of India and also urged the BJP leadership to focus on the HRD ministry. Others expressed disappointment over the handling of such an important ministry in a bad manner for the past six years.

As social media users condemned the glorification of Malala Yousafzai, the HRD Ministry realised its mistake and deleted the tweet.

Read: Malala Yousafzai tries to mouth off platitudes on Kashmir, gets called out by Netizens

This is not the first time that a govt handle has made such gaffes. It may be recalled that during the anti-CAA riots at Jamia Millia Islamia University, the official twitter account of PIB had posted in favour of Jamia’s violent protesters, which was later claimed as an “error by an employee”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

After Congress, AAP leaders booked for anti-CAA violence, ‘protestors’ question absence of Rahul, Priyanka and Kejriwal at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia

OpIndia Staff -
After Congress, AAP leaders booked for anti-CAA violence, ‘protestors’ question absence of Rahul, Priyanka and Kejriwal at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia
Congress and AAP have been silent on Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests triggering Islamists and ultra-left elements who are backing these so-called peaceful protests.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,544FansLike
212,407FollowersFollow
147,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com