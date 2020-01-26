Sunday, January 26, 2020
IIT Bombay faculty condemns politicisation of campus, joins students in Tiranga March head of Republic Day
IIT Bombay faculty condemns politicisation of campus, joins students in Tiranga March head of Republic Day

The Tiranga March concluded with the recital of the national anthem.

OpIndia Staff
Tiranga March held at IIT Bombay on eve of Republic Day on 25th January 2020
IIT Bombay faculty members have condemned politicisation of campuses. The students and teachers took out a Tiranga March on campus on the eve of 71st Republic Day of India.

Tiranga March held at IIT Bombay on eve of Republic Day on 25th January 2020

More than 1500 student’s of IIT Bombay participated in the march holding the 1,000 feet Tricolour from the convocation hall covering each and every hostel.

Read: IIT Bombay students march in support of CAA, rue misinformation against the act and politicisation of educational campuses

IIT Bombay faculty Prof Varadraj Bapat Som condemned the politicisation of educational campuses and said this (IIT-Bombay) campus is not for politics and to serve someone’s political propaganda.

Tiranga March held at IIT Bombay on eve of Republic Day on 25th January 2020

“IIT Bombay is an institution which is known for excellence in research not politics. It’s hampering our research. We condemn it. Today what is more important is to celebrate Republic Day and we are here for that,” said Professor Ashutosh Kumar.

Students and professors who participated in the march can be heard chanting Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans while holding the Tricolour high.

The March concluded with the recital of the national anthem.

