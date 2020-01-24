A senior Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker and an Anganwadi worker has been brutally thrashed by a Muslim family in Irukkuzi in Kollam district of Kerala after being mistaken as CAA-NRC officials.

According to the reports, the accredited social worker identified as Maheshwari was visiting the house of Sainuddin where they were thrashed and had to be admitted at a Taluk hospital in Kadakkal on Thursday.

ASHA worker Maheswari Amma, who is in her 50s, was with a group of other ASHA workers to administer polio vaccine in the statewide drive held on January 19. However, she was thrashed by a Muslim family after they thought that the ASHA workers were collecting information for the National Register of Citizens.

Reportedly, Maheshwari Amma had come to Sainuddin’s house to identify children who were not given the polio vaccine. After inquiry, the Sainuddin family informed the ASHA workers that they had no kid aged below the age of five.

As Maheshwari Amma proceeded to put a mark on the house’s boundary wall for documentation purposes, the Muslim family became angry and assaulted her while destroying her polio vaccine bottles, after presuming that they were out to collect citizenship details.

Sainuddin and his family members have now been booked by the Kerala police officials.

The dangerous communalisation of the anti-CAA protests, added with rampant misinformation campaign against the law has pushed the muslims of the country to fear-mongering against the Hindu communities, which is being manifested in the form of attacks against common citizens across the country.

Shockingly, a similar incident had occurred in Rajasthan on Thursday, when a Muslim mob had attacked a woman named Nazeeran Bano in Brijdham area in Bharatpur, Kota, Rajasthan, over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC.

However, she was later let go after proving that she was a Muslim. Bano, who was actually collecting data for the National Economics Census 2019- 2020, was attacked and only let off after she convinced the crowd that she too was a Muslim like them.

The mob had allegedly snatched Bano’s mobile phone and deleted all the data she collected on an app. She was later asked to recite a verse from the Quran to prove her identity.

Similarly, one Chumki Khatun’s house was set on fire by a mob in West Bengal’s Birbhum over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. Chumki Khatun and her family are currently under police protection. The incident happened in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area.

As per reports, Khatun worked with an NGO on a contract where it was training rural women to smartphones effectively. As part of her training, Khatun collected some general data. This fuelled the rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. However, the police have denied that the incident was linked to NRC.

There were also reports stating that the Hindu residents of a colony at Kuttipuram in Malappuram district of Kerala were denied drinking water and had to face a boycott allegedly by Muslim groups for supporting the government on the historic Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The attacks on Hindus by Muslim mobs further strengthens the claims that the anti-CAA protests have turned communal especially in societies where Muslims are in the majority.