A woman, Nazeeran Bano, was attacked by a mob in Brijdham area in Bharatpur, Kota, Rajasthan, over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. However, she was later let go after proving that she was a Muslim. Bano, who was actually collecting data for the National Economics Census 2019- 2020, was attacked and only let off after she convinced the crowd that she, too, was a Muslim, like them.

The mob, allegedly, snatched Bano’s mobile phone and deleted all the data she collected on an app. She was later asked to recite a verse from the Quran to prove her identity. The crowd was only pacified and let her off after the woman showed them an “Ayat Al-Kursi (The Throne Verse) card” from her wallet, confirmed Borekheds SHO Mahesh Singh.

Bano later told the reporters that the residents in the Brijdham area initially provided all the required data for but later 4-5 families called her back and asked her to delete the data saying they did not want any information about the family to be shared.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“I explained to them that the data collected was related to the economic census and had been uploaded on the portal and that there was nothing wrong in it. But they were not convinced and started misbehaving with me”, confirmed Nazeeran Bano.

Similarly, one Chumki Khatun‘s house was set on fire by a mob in West Bengal’s Birbhum over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. Chumki Khatun and her family are currently under police protection. The incident happened in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area.

As per reports, Khatun worked with an NGO on a contract where it was training rural women to smartphones effectively. As part of her training, Khatun collected some general data. This fuelled the rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. However, the police have denied that the incident was linked to NRC.