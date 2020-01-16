Friday, January 17, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to skip all CM meet by Central Government on NPR, says her govt has already stayed NPR updation...
News Reports

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to skip all CM meet by Central Government on NPR, says her govt has already stayed NPR updation process

Banerjee had met PM Modi last week who was visiting the state and had asked him to rethink about implementation of CAA and NRC.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her state will not take part in the meeting convened by the Centre.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her state will not attend the discussion on NPR the centre has called for. (pic: rediff.com)
Engagements107

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declared that neither she nor anyone from her government will attend the meet on 17 January meant for discussion on NPR (National Population Register). The meeting is called by the Central Government to be attended by Chief Secretaries of all the states. Mamata Banerjee is also the first Chief Minister who announced that NPR will not be implemented by her state, followed by Communist led Government of Kerala.

Reportedly, she also dared the Governor of West Bengal Jagdish Dhankar to dismiss the state government for not following the Centre. Also cited him as a spokesperson of BJP. Mamata hit out at left and Congress for spreading false assertions about NPR being practiced in West Bengal. She affirmed that practice of NPR has been stopped in Bengal and not a single Act that will affect the citizen’s integrity will be implemented in West Bengal.

Read: West Bengal: Two BJP offices set on fire in a span of 5 days, party blames ruling TMC led by Mamata Banerjee

- Ad - - article resumes -

Banerjee had met PM Modi last week who was visiting the state and had asked him to rethink about implementation of CAA and NRC. However, during her meeting with the PM at Raj Bhavan, Banerjee wore a black badge to protest against the CAA and NRC.

Earlier this week, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had also called for an opposition meeting on 13 January against CAA, NRC that was also boycotted by Mamata Banerjee, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Aam Aadmi Party. Mamata accused congress of indulging in violence and vandalism during Bandh in Bengal and called it as ”Goondagardi” and ”cheap politics”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Who was Karim Lala, the underworld don that Sanjay Raut claims Indira Gandhi used to meet

K Bhattacharjee -
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had stated that Indira Gandhi used to come to Mumbai to meet underworld don Karim Lala
Karim Lala was one of the most infamous characters in modern Mumbai and revealed the dark underbelly of the culture of crime that flourished in the city.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Aishe Ghosh rakes up the issue of Kashmir during the anti-CAA protests

The masks are off? JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh rakes up Kashmir during the Jamia protests against CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,372FansLike
220,945FollowersFollow
157,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com