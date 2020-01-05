Sunday, January 5, 2020
Pakistan: Days after Nankana Sahib siege, Sikh man Ravinder Singh murdered in broad daylight

It is unfortunate that Pakistan treats its minorities as second-class citizens, depriving them of their basic rights and subjecting them to violence and brutality.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani Sikh man Ravinder Singh shot dead in Peshawar by 'unknown assailants' (image @adityarajkaul on Twitter)
Days after a Muslim mob surrounded the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak in Pakistan, a Sikh youth, Ravinder Singh, was murdered in broad daylight in Pakistan’s Peshawar.

According to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Singh’s body was pumped with bullets by “unknown persons’. Singh was brother of Pakistan-based journalist, Harmeet Singh and was in Peshawar to shop for his wedding.

As per journalist Ravinder Singh Robin, the bullet ridden body of the 25-year-old was found near Chamkini Police Station the checkpoint of Khyber Agency.

Singh’s brother could be heard saying that how few people belonging to the minority community are left in Pakistan. The government of Pakistan gets the funding to protect the minorities but in spite of that the fact is that I have to pick up the dead body of my brother.

“Till the government of Pakistan brings to justice my brother’s murderers, I will not stop,” he says. “Today I have picked up the dead body. Tomorrow my other brothers of Sikh, Christian, Hindu community will have to face such a situation. You tell the world minorities are safe but we pick up dead bodies of our loved ones every year,” he said.

It is unfortunate that Pakistan treats its minorities as second-class citizens, depriving them of their basic rights and subjecting them to violence and brutality. It is to this end, that the Indian government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that intends to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities-Jains, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists and Hindus from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.





