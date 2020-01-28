Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Home Social Media #ReleaseSharjeelImam trends on Twitter as radicals demand Shaheen Bagh mastermind be released after he was arrested for his seditious speech
News ReportsSocial Media

#ReleaseSharjeelImam trends on Twitter as radicals demand Shaheen Bagh mastermind be released after he was arrested for his seditious speech

Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been arrested by the Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad.

OpIndia Staff
Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam (image: @sharjeel.imam on Facebook)
Engagements192

Radical Islamists took to Twitter to trend ‘ReleaseSharjeelImam’ after he was arrested by Delhi Police over his seditious speech where he urged Indian Muslims to cut off the northeastern states from India. Sharjeel Imam, the Shaheen Bagh mastermind and columnist with The Wire, was arrested from his ancestral home in Bihar by Delhi Police early in the day.

JNUSU Councillor Afreen Fatima claimed that Imam had ‘surrendered’ to Delhi Police in ‘good faith’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Same views were echoed by another radical, Sharjeel Usmani, who had earlier defended Imam’s views to cut off Assam and northeastern states from rest of India also endorsed these views.

His views were echoed by Aysha Renna, Jamia Millia Islamia student who was hailed as a ‘shero’ by controversial journalist Barkha Dutt.

Another Barkha Dutt’s ‘shero’ Ladeeda Sakhaloon alias Ladeeda Farzana also demanded Sharjeel Imam be released.

Aligarh Muslim University students have also hosted an event demanding his release and urged students to gather in large numbers to demand his release.

Meanwhile, NewsClick journalist Alim Jafri claimed that Imam was arrested to ‘satisfy the so-called collective conscience of the majority’.

‘Journalist’ Saba Naqvi claimed that Imam was arrested to ‘discredit an entire movement’.

Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been arrested by the Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad. Sedition charges had been filed against him in multiple states for his remarks urging Muslims to cut off North East India from the rest of the country by blocking the Chicken’s neck. The arrest was made by the Delhi Police Crime Branch after he was absconding for four days.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam arrested for calling for cutting off the North East from rest of India

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been arrested by the Police from Bihar's Jehanabad.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

'Mentally unstable' Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Nupur J Sharma -
The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

This Times Now journalist is waiting for Narendra Modi to get assassinated?

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai mall plays azaan five times a day

Chennai mall justifies azaan calls, 5 times a day, on mall speakers, because they also celebrate Diwali once a year

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

OpIndia Staff -
ED report claims PFI sponsored anti-CAA violence

Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

#ScientistSisodia Manish Sisodia saying it is ‘scientifically impossible’ for supply pipes to provide clean water makes him a Twitter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘where is BJP’ to Kejriwal panicking – How Amit Shah changed Delhi assembly elections in a week

OpIndia Staff -
christian hindu

Mumbai police issue notice to Christian families of a colony for harassing Hindu families, not allowing them to perform puja

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,069FansLike
225,764FollowersFollow
166,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com