Parody nation Pakistan is at it again. While rest of the world prayed and hoped for a better tomorrow, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy trending doom for India, hoping to bring an ‘end’ to India (hence, ‘Endia’) in 2020. For this, other than using fake images, Pakistanis used the anti-CAA riots and protests to portray that Indian Muslims are under threat from the central government.

Sometimes hatered is a driving force behind one’s own demise. pic.twitter.com/N5bIkB95xJ — Khawaja Ata (@abbajees) December 31, 2019

For more than two weeks now, protesters, such as the ones in Shaheen Bagh, have taken to the streets across India to oppose the passing of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), #RoadToEndia2020 @Defenders_Of_PK — Bilal (@LoverPakArmy) December 31, 2019

Pakistanis know about Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ and how they are being led by women. OpIndia investigation had recently found that these protests at Shaheen Bagh, where one of the organisers is Sharjeel Imam, a JNU ‘student’, was found inciting Muslim mob to block roads and highways as protest against the law.

Pakistan clearly has a few favourites to further their propaganda.

Now few Hindus of India supporting Muslim Minority because the ugly face of Hitler Modi has been exposed. Firstly in Kashmir and now in all Indian states Modi wants to demolish Muslims to promote Hinduvta.

Modi not only destroying Kashmir but his India too.

🇵🇰✌#RoadToEndia2020 pic.twitter.com/kXMTNYn0TD — Muzafar Hussain Bhara 🇵🇰 (@Bhara_Saeen) December 31, 2019

To make things clear, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) gives citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from three Islamic neighbouring countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who had fled from these countries and sought refuge in India prior to 31.12.2014. The irony of it all is baffling.