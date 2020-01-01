Wednesday, January 1, 2020
#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

Pakistan clearly has a few favourites to further their propaganda.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistanis trend 'Road to Endia' on new year's eve to predict doom for India
Parody nation Pakistan is at it again. While rest of the world prayed and hoped for a better tomorrow, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy trending doom for India, hoping to bring an ‘end’ to India (hence, ‘Endia’) in 2020. For this, other than using fake images, Pakistanis used the anti-CAA riots and protests to portray that Indian Muslims are under threat from the central government.

Pakistanis know about Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ and how they are being led by women. OpIndia investigation had recently found that these protests at Shaheen Bagh, where one of the organisers is Sharjeel Imam, a JNU ‘student’, was found inciting Muslim mob to block roads and highways as protest against the law.

Pakistan clearly has a few favourites to further their propaganda.

To make things clear, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) gives citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from three Islamic neighbouring countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who had fled from these countries and sought refuge in India prior to 31.12.2014. The irony of it all is baffling.

OpIndia Staff -
While rest of the world prayed and hoped for a better tomorrow, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy trending doom for India, hoping to bring an 'endia', an 'end' to India
