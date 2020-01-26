Sunday, January 26, 2020
The mob could be seen clapping and waving plastic tricolours. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid and Gujarat MLA Jigesh Mevani were also present here.

OpIndia Staff
Road blocked by Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' while doing flag hoisting for Republic Day (image: @akataliqkhan on Twitter)
A day after video of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam asking Muslims to cut off Northeast from rest of India went viral on social media, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh seem to be desperate to prove their patriotism. As reported by news agency ANI, the protestors had gathered at Shaheen Bagh to celebrate the 71st Republic Day.

The mob could be seen clapping and waving plastic tricolours. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid and Gujarat MLA Jigesh Mevani were also present here. Earlier today, they had also unfurled the national flag to mark the Republic Day.

Later, a second flag was also hoisted when the crowd of ‘protestors’ had soared.

The desperate attempts to prove their patriotism seems to be an aftereffect of the viral video where the mastermind behind these ‘protests’ and roadblocks, Sharjeel Imam could be heard urging Muslims to cut off the northeastern states of India from rest of the country. Imam was yesterday booked under the UAPA for his seditious statements.

