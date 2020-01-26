A day after video of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam asking Muslims to cut off Northeast from rest of India went viral on social media, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh seem to be desperate to prove their patriotism. As reported by news agency ANI, the protestors had gathered at Shaheen Bagh to celebrate the 71st Republic Day.

#WATCH Delhi: A huge crowd of protesters, opposing #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), gather at Shaheen Bagh to celebrate #RepublicDay . Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid is also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/KA6oElpzwr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

The mob could be seen clapping and waving plastic tricolours. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid and Gujarat MLA Jigesh Mevani were also present here. Earlier today, they had also unfurled the national flag to mark the Republic Day.

Later, a second flag was also hoisted when the crowd of ‘protestors’ had soared.

The Dadis of Shaheen Bagh , Rohit Vemula and Junaid’s mothers together hoisted the national flag at Shaheen Bagh in the presence of thousands of people . Watch this as I report…#RepublicDay #RepublicDayShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/lmgAIr00DW — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) January 26, 2020

The desperate attempts to prove their patriotism seems to be an aftereffect of the viral video where the mastermind behind these ‘protests’ and roadblocks, Sharjeel Imam could be heard urging Muslims to cut off the northeastern states of India from rest of the country. Imam was yesterday booked under the UAPA for his seditious statements.