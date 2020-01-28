Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Verma has triggered a controversy with his bold statement mainly on those who are protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh. In a rally in Vikaspuri on Monday, The West Delhi MP openly declared that he will remove protesters from Shaheen Bagh in one hour if voted to power on 11 February in Delhi.

“This election is not a small election but that for stability and unity of the country. If a government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is formed on February 11, then after an hour no one will be seen in Shaheen Bagh,” said West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

He also asserted that he’ll ensure that mosques built on government land will be demolished in his Lok Sabha constituency.

“Lakhs of people gather there [Shaheen Bagh]. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them, Pravesh Verma said in an interview to ANI. He added, There’s time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow.”

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, “…Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They’ll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow…” pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The BJP MP from West Delhi alleged that the Shaheen Bhag protesters could harm residents of Delhi and people to wake up before it’s too late.

“Arvind Kejriwal says he’s with Shaheen Bagh protesters and so is Manish Sisodia. The people know that a fire engulfed in Kashmir in which there mothers and sisters were raped. This happened in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Hyderabad”, Verma said.

Hundreds of Muslim women are blocking a major road at Shaheen Bagh by holding a sit-in protest against the CAA for more than a month.