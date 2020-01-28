Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Home News Reports Will clear Shaheen Bagh within one hour if BJP forms govt in Delhi, all illegal mosques on govt land will be removed: BJP MP...
News ReportsPolitics

Will clear Shaheen Bagh within one hour if BJP forms govt in Delhi, all illegal mosques on govt land will be removed: BJP MP Pravesh Verma

The BJP MP from West Delhi alleged that the Shaheen Bhag protesters could harm residents of Delhi and people to wake up before it's too late.

OpIndia Staff
BJP MP Pravesh Verma makes a bold statement on protesters of Shaheen bagh
BJP MP Pravesh Verma makes a bold statement on protesters of shaheen bagh
Engagements35

Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Verma has triggered a controversy with his bold statement mainly on those who are protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh. In a rally in Vikaspuri on Monday, The West Delhi MP openly declared that he will remove protesters from Shaheen Bagh in one hour if voted to power on 11 February in Delhi.

“This election is not a small election but that for stability and unity of the country. If a government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is formed on February 11, then after an hour no one will be seen in Shaheen Bagh,” said West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

He also asserted that he’ll ensure that mosques built on government land will be demolished in his Lok Sabha constituency.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“Lakhs of people gather there [Shaheen Bagh]. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them, Pravesh Verma said in an interview to ANI. He added, There’s time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow.”

The BJP MP from West Delhi alleged that the Shaheen Bhag protesters could harm residents of Delhi and people to wake up before it’s too late.

“Arvind Kejriwal says he’s with Shaheen Bagh protesters and so is Manish Sisodia. The people know that a fire engulfed in Kashmir in which there mothers and sisters were raped. This happened in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Hyderabad”, Verma said.

Hundreds of Muslim women are blocking a major road at Shaheen Bagh by holding a sit-in protest against the CAA for more than a month.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam arrested for calling for cutting off the North East from rest of India

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been arrested by the Police from Bihar's Jehanabad.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -
Chennai mall plays azaan five times a day

Chennai mall justifies azaan calls, 5 times a day, on mall speakers, because they also celebrate Diwali once a year

OpIndia Staff -

This Times Now journalist is waiting for Narendra Modi to get assassinated?

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

OpIndia Staff -
ED report claims PFI sponsored anti-CAA violence

Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

#ScientistSisodia Manish Sisodia saying it is ‘scientifically impossible’ for supply pipes to provide clean water makes him a Twitter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘where is BJP’ to Kejriwal panicking – How Amit Shah changed Delhi assembly elections in a week

OpIndia Staff -
christian hindu

Mumbai police issue notice to Christian families of a colony for harassing Hindu families, not allowing them to perform puja

OpIndia Staff -
As students from IIT Bombay take out Tiranga march, Left group paints posters in support of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam

As students from IIT Bombay take out Tiranga march, Left group paints posters in support of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,053FansLike
225,614FollowersFollow
165,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com