Saturday, January 18, 2020
Anti-CAA riots: Delhi police urges 'protestors' at Shaheen Bagh to clear the blockage to help residents, school children

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch is a key link between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by the Noida Traffic Police in view of the ongoing protests.

Blockade of roads at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi where 'protestors' are clicking photos and videos on their mobile phones (image: @rohanv on Twitter)
On Friday, the Delhi Police appealed to the agitators at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which is causing huge inconvenience to the residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh and blocked bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi. They have been frequently joined by media persons and various Congress leaders who have stood in solidarity with the protesting women.

Read: Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

The protestors have blocked the roads illegally near Shaheen Bagh from past many days as a mark of protest against the CAA causing huge traffic jams in and around Delhi. In order to ease the flow of traffic and prevent any future violent riots at Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi police are taking necessary steps and have urged the protestors to leave the place.

“We appeal to agitators at Road No 13-A, Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings, the complete highway blockade is causing to the residents of Delhi and NCR, senior citizens, emergency patients and school-going children,” a police statement said.

“We again urge protesters to cooperate and clear the road in the larger public interest,” Delhi Poli stated.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had also declared that it will not be forcefully evicting anti-CAA protestors from Shaheen Bagh. The statement was issued after the Delhi High Court had directed the police to look into the traffic restrictions on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

Delhi High Court had asked the police to keep law and order situation and public interest in mind while evicting protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear roads at the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch is a key link between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by the Noida Traffic Police in view of the ongoing protests.

Last week, the residents of  Sarita Vihar in New Delhi held a protest on Sunday demanding the removal of barricades and blockage on road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, in order to ease traffic movement. The blockage of roads and bus stop is causing huge convenience to the local residents and had urged the Delhi police to clear the roads.

Read: Viral video claims Shaheen Bagh protestors are paid Rs 500-700 to ‘protest’ in shifts, BJP alleges Congress support

The Shaheen Bagh protests were actually passed as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’. However, the masks began to fall off as it was revealed that it was all staged. We had reported on how this was a carefully crafted plan to humanise the violent protestors as a conversation in a WhatsApp group of JNU students right after the Ayodhya verdict gave a clearer picture of how the Shaheen Bagh ‘organic’ protests blocking the highway has culminated.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh have turned blatantly communal as it was exposed just a few days back with protestors shouting slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful. Later, another Hinduphobic poster came up at the protest site in which the Hindu Swastika was depicted wrongfully and shown crushed by Hindu women in Burkha.

