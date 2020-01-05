Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met members of the Muslim community in Gorakhpur to explain the Citizenship Amendment Act and dispel any doubts that the community may have about the law. Deputy CM Keshav Maurya embarked on a similar drive in Moradabad. Gorakhpur is the Mahant’s home turf and he visited the shop of one Haji Chaudhari Kaif-ul-Wara where he handed over a booklet to him.

“This is a booklet about CAA, read it and all doubts will be cleared. I thought of beginning the awareness campaign from here,” he told Kaif-ul-Wara. He explained that it was a law to give citizenship. “Those who did not have citizenship and are living in India, this law gives them citizenship,” he said.

“It is the tradition of India to give shelter to persecuted people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought CAA to give citizenship to such people,” Yogi said. “This people’s awareness programme is aimed at clearing confusion and doubts spread against CAA,” the chief minister said. He also met several other people from the Muslim community.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Kaifulwara promised to created awareness about the CAA among people and requested Yogi Adityanath to release the violent protesters who had no previous criminal record saying that children make mistakes. It remains to be seen whether Yogi Adityanath will accede to that request.