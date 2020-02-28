Ravinder Sharma, the father of IB official Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas on February 26th, has revealed the gory details of the heinous crime in the FIR registered at Dayalpur Police Station. Pinning the blame on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and his men for the death of his son, Kumar alleged that his son’s body was thrown from a mosque into the drain.

Calling for a criminal probe into the matter, Ravinder Sharma, who is a head constable in the Intelligence Bureau, divulged that Tahir Hussain had assembled goons at his residence who were firing guns and throwing petrol bombs from the rooftop which led to tension and fear among residents.

According to the FIR, Ankit Sharma had gone missing along with his two friends on Tuesday, soon after he returned from work around 4.30 pm. The deceased saw some chaos outside and stepped out to see what was happening. His two friends had accompanied him.

“On 25th February my son Ankit left the house to buy some goods and provisions. When he didn’t return back we started searching for him. We first went to nearby police stations at Khajuri Khas, Dayalpur and later enquired about him in nearby hospitals. After searching him through the night, we filed a missing complaint with police on 26th February,” Kumar said in the FIR.

After talking to the neighbours, the father of the deceased found that Ankit along with a local identified as Kallu and others had gone out.

“When I enquired about Kallu, I was told that someone was attacked and murdered after which the body was thrown in a drain near Chand Bagh. The cops called divers who found the body of Ankit. He was only wearing his innerwear and there were deep slashes and cuts on his face, chest, back which could have been the result of a sharp-edged weapon. His face was burned indicating that acid was used,” said Kumar in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Ankit’s brother Ankur Sharma had alleged that Hussain’s men had caught Ankit and his two friends and took them away.

Ankit Sharma’s brother has also maintained in his various conversations with the media that his brother was murdered by Tahir Hussain and a Muslim mob that was working under his command.

Speaking to OpIndia editor Nupur J Sharma, Ankit’s brother Ankur divulged the chilling sequence of events that led to the brutal murder of his brother. He said that the Muslim mob had dragged Ankit to Tahir Hussain’s house, the AAP corporator. While Ankit was being dragged inside by the Muslim mob, from the 4 storey building belonging to Tahir Hussain, stones started raining down on everyone below.

In fact, it was not just stones that rained down. Ankur says that along with stones, petrol bombs and even gunshots were being rained own by the Islamists from inside Tahir Hussain’s building.

According to Ankur, this was being done so nobody would attempt to rescue Ankit. As soon as Ankit started being dragged inside the house, Hindus ran to rescue Ankit, however, they were fended off by the rain of stones, petrol bombs and bullets.

“Unhone Ratan Lal ko bhi maara, DCP ko zakhmi kiya, ye log police ke logon ko maar rahe hai. Ankit ne apne aap ko IB officiial bataya, isiliye maar giraya”, Ankur said.

“It was Tahir Hussain who killed him, didi. He is the head of the riots here. He is conducting the riots. He was directing the Musalmans who dragged him inside the house. Arvind Kejriwal will paint my brother as a rioter, didi. He was not a rioter. He was a government official who had gone there to convince people to stop fighting. He knew people from both sides. He is a Shaheen”, Ankur said distressed.

“Help us get Shaheed status for Ankur, he was not a rioter, Arvind Kejriwal will try to prove he was one”, were his last words before Ankur left to wait for his brutally murdered brother’s mortal remains, to perform his last rights.

According to the Ankit Sharma’s forensic reports, he was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours.

He has stab wounds all over his body and not even a single portion of it was spared. He was stabbed for hours, four to six hours, by possibly as many as six individuals together. Moreover, his intestines were ripped apart, says the autopsy report. Forensic doctors have reportedly said that they haven’t seen such nightmarish mutilation in their lives. The report says that the body had “multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects”.

The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, has clearly stated that Ankit Sharma was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, which had caused his death.

An FIR has been registered against Tahir Hussain under section 302(a) of the IPC for the murder of Ankit Sharma, on the complaint filed by Ankit’s family.

A day after Delhi police registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain for his involvement in the murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma and for instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, the controversial AAP corporator is now absconding fearing action by the Delhi police.