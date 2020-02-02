The Congress manifesto was released for the upcoming Delhi elections on Sunday. The Delhi Congress chief, Subhash Chopra and leaders such as Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken were present at the event.

In its manifesto, the party promised to not implement the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its present form. The grand old party also vowed to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the apex court.

Congress poll manifesto: Will challenge CAA in SC; if voted to power will not implement NRC, NPR in Delhi in current form — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2020

Competing with Arvind Kejriwal on freebies, the Congress announced that it will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month. Moreover, the party in its manifesto has also promised to hand out unemployment allowance of ₹ 5,000 to graduates ₹ 7,500 to post-graduates every month.

Delhi polls manifesto: Congress to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates and Rs 7,500 to post graduates per month — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Congress party also promised to spend 25% of its state budget on fighting pollution and improving transportation. It also vowed to provide ₹15 meals in its Indira canteens. The Congress Manifesto also talked about free education for girls in government schools and free bus rides to senior citizens.

NPR is a part of the census and was earlier prepared in 2010-2011 along with the 2011 Census during the Congress-led UPA government. CAA aims to fast-track the citizenship of minorities from three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have migrated to India illegally, owing to religious persecution. As for a nationwide NRC, no draft has been laid down by the government. The exercise to update the NRC in Assam was initiated during the Congress government in the state, while by the time it was completed BJP had come to power.

Hard-hitting facts, however, have not stopped the Congress party from casting aspersions about CAA-NRC-NPR in its poll manifesto.