Sunday, February 2, 2020
Home News Reports Congress Manifesto for Delhi election: CAA to be challenged in SC; NPR, NRC not to be implemented in current form
News ReportsPolitics

Congress Manifesto for Delhi election: CAA to be challenged in SC; NPR, NRC not to be implemented in current form

The Congress party also promised to spend 25% of its state budget on fighting pollution and improving transportation

OpIndia Staff
Congress Manifesto: NPR, NRC not to be implemented in current form, CAA to be challenged in SC
Congress leaders at the launch of the party manifesto (Photo Credits: ANI )
Engagements39

The Congress manifesto was released for the upcoming Delhi elections on Sunday. The Delhi Congress chief, Subhash Chopra and leaders such as Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken were present at the event.

In its manifesto, the party promised to not implement the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its present form. The grand old party also vowed to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the apex court.

Competing with Arvind Kejriwal on freebies, the Congress announced that it will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month. Moreover, the party in its manifesto has also promised to hand out unemployment allowance of ₹ 5,000 to graduates ₹ 7,500 to post-graduates every month.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Congress party also promised to spend 25% of its state budget on fighting pollution and improving transportation. It also vowed to provide ₹15 meals in its Indira canteens. The Congress Manifesto also talked about free education for girls in government schools and free bus rides to senior citizens.

NPR is a part of the census and was earlier prepared in 2010-2011 along with the 2011 Census during the Congress-led UPA government. CAA aims to fast-track the citizenship of minorities from three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have migrated to India illegally, owing to religious persecution. As for a nationwide NRC, no draft has been laid down by the government. The exercise to update the NRC in Assam was initiated during the Congress government in the state, while by the time it was completed BJP had come to power.

Hard-hitting facts, however, have not stopped the Congress party from casting aspersions about CAA-NRC-NPR in its poll manifesto.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Uttar Pradesh: Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead in Lucknow, six police teams begin investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Six teams of Uttar Pradesh Police and Crime Branch have initiated investigation.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,789FansLike
228,205FollowersFollow
169,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com