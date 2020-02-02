In a bizarre incident ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party was caught not only outsourcing its campaigning to a third party manpower agency but also found forcefully employing job-seeking youths to campaign on behalf of the party for the upcoming elections.

The AAP, through third-party employment agencies, is luring unemployed youths by claiming that they would be given jobs and instead they are forcefully employing them to campaign on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party candidates.

In a video released by Political Kida, it can be seen that a job-seeking man narrates his story on how he was asked to be present at Delhi’s Connaught place by outsourced manpower company TeamLease to campaign on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Narrating his story, the person in the video said he was an unemployed person who was seeking a job and as a result, he had registered his name in Team Lease. According to the person, he was asked to campaign on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party for six days and in return, the company had promised to pay Rs 500 for each day on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP refused to pay a man who was bit late to reach at campaign. How can @ArvindKejriwal sleep peacefully after sending people in such troubles? pic.twitter.com/vGMOTkUbqs — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) February 1, 2020

Further, the person in the video said that the campaigning team refused him to pay the money after he had arrived at the rally two hours late. The person can be heard narrating his ordeal how it was tough for him to find the address as there was no specific address given to him by the employment agency.

The unemployed person said two persons, Anmol and Rajat, had asked him to be at the spot at 12 PM but the person could only arrive at the spot two hours later at 2 PM. He further claimed that the employment agency on behalf of AAP is now refusing to pay him the money that was promised.

It is shocking that Aam Aadmi Party is resorting such tricks to forcefully employ unemployed people into campaigning ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. By misleading unemployed person, the AAP has inhumanely treated the helpless job-seeking persons by considering them as a commodity to be used for the party’s political purposes.