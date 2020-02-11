Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Delhi elections live: AAP, BJP leading 10 seats each with less than 3,000 votes margin, AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Tajinder Bagga trailing

BJP is leading in Okhla where Shaheen Bagh protests are being held since almost 2 months now.

OpIndia Staff
AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (image: IndiaToday)
1:00 PM

As per the current leads, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 57 seats while BJP is leading in 13 seats. The Congress party is yet to open its account.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia continues to trail behind BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of 1,173 votes. Meanwhile, Hari Nagar BJP candidate Tajinder Pal Bagga also trails by 800 votes to AAP candidate. Kalkalji AAP candidate Atishi leads by a slender margin of 163 votes.

There are 20 seats where leads are less than 3000 votes. BJP and AAP both are leading in 10 seats each. Here is the list of constituencies where leads are less than 3000 votes.

Less than 3,000 margin as of 1 PM

Meanwhile, the first result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 is out with AAP candidate Abdul Rehman securing his victory from Muslim dominated Seelampur constituency. Rehman defeated BJP candidate Kaushal Kumar Mishra.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, Muslim-dominated areas of Seelampur had seen unprecedented violence led by Muslim mobs to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

11:45 AM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is now trailing by 1500 votes from Patparganj constituency. BJP’s Kapil Mishra is trailing in Model Town with a margin of 4,500 votes as per official EC website.

Former AAP MLA and Congress’ Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba is also trailing.

There are 32 seats where leads are less than 3000 votes. Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 21 seats while BJP candidates are leading in 11 seats where leads are less than 3000 votes.

Latest figures of less than 3,000 votes margin

BJP continues to lead in Okhla

11:30 AM

In early trends, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 48 seats, while the BJP is leading on 22. Congress is yet to open its account.

However, there is a tight contest between AAP and BJP in nearly 39 seats where leads are less than 3000 votes.

Here are the seats where leads less than 3000 votes. AAP is leading 25 seats and BJP is leading in 14 seats. The total seats where leads less than 3000 votes are 39 seats.

Delhi assembly seats less than 3000 votes.

The exit poll results for Delhi Assembly elections have predicted a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. If AAP wins Delhi polls 2020 then Arvind Kejriwal would become the chief minister of the national capital for the third term. The majority mark in the 70-member assembly stands at 36.

