On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy shot at an Anti-CAA protestor outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University. A preliminary investigation into the case has revealed that the Jamila shooter, Gulshan (name changed), had bought the gun and two bullets for a price of ₹10,000 from a local dealer in UP’s Jewar district.

It has also been known that he had cited the reason of “celebratory firing” for a cousin’s wedding to acquire the gun from the dealer who also provided him 2 bullets. The unused bullet has been recovered by the police.

Gulshan has been booked under the Arms Act and Section 307 (attempt to murder). He has been sent to preventive custody for 2 weeks. He has been declared a “juvenile” based on his Aadhar card and 10th Class mark sheet. The police had requested the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to conduct a bone ossification test to verify Gulshan’s age.

A Crime Branch investigator said, “We have identified the supplier of the gun, as well as a friend who helped him get in touch with the supplier. Our teams are looking for them. They will be booked under appropriate sections of the law as well.”

The juvenile’s family alleged that they saw behavioural changes in him from over a fortnight. He was supposed to go to school and then attend a cousin’s wedding in the evening. Instead, he boarded a bus to Delhi and then an auto to Jamia Millia Islamia University area where he committed the crime. His family have stated that of late, he was also shouting slogans around the home and the neighbourhood too.

The Jamia shooter had uploaded photos on social media that showed him brandishing a gun. He wanted to get recognition online. As shocking as it might sound, the Jamia shooter told his sister that she would be proud of him from that day.

He conceded that he had no experience in firing a gun. The boy maintained that none brainwashed him and that he had no accomplice in the act. Sources also suggested that he showed no signs of remorse or regret.

The injured student, Shahdab Farooq, was taken to AIIMS hospital. The latter was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Police sources have revealed that the boy was self-radicalised. He used to watch inciteful videos online and also share offensive content. Gulshan was seen brandishing a country-made pistol on Thursday, as policemen watched and media persons clicked away his pictures. This has raised questions about the possibility of a well-hatched conspiracy.