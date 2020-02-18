A school in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh had been functioning without a school building since it was started 6 years ago. The middle school is located in the Katni district. On being quizzed, the CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Jagdish Chandra Gomo, said that the matter will be investigated. Taking cognisance of the issue, he assured that he will help the students studying at the school, to the best of his abilities.

Madhya Pradesh: A middle school in Katni has been functioning without a school building since it started 6 years back. Jagdish Chandra Gomo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zila Panchayat says, “I have taken cognizance of the situation and will do my best to help them”. pic.twitter.com/1pH5FZT4t4 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

As per reports, school teachers allege that that students have been facing tremendous hardships because of lack of proper infrastructure. Since there is no roof, in summers and monsoon, they have to take refuge in homes of other people. Many students have also left the school because of this.