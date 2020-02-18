Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home News Reports Six years, no roof: A school in Madhya Pradesh has been functioning without a building since 6 years
News Reports

Six years, no roof: A school in Madhya Pradesh has been functioning without a building since 6 years

Taking note of the issue, Jagdish Chandra Gomo (CEO of the Kanti Zila Parishad) assured that he will help the students studying at the school, to the best of his abilities.

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh: Middle school functioning for 6 years without a building
(Photo Credits: ANI)
Engagements16

A school in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh had been functioning without a school building since it was started 6 years ago. The middle school is located in the Katni district. On being quizzed, the CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Jagdish Chandra Gomo, said that the matter will be investigated. Taking cognisance of the issue, he assured that he will help the students studying at the school, to the best of his abilities.

As per reports, school teachers allege that that students have been facing tremendous hardships because of lack of proper infrastructure. Since there is no roof, in summers and monsoon, they have to take refuge in homes of other people. Many students have also left the school because of this.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -
India cancels Labour MP's e-visa, denies entry

India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com