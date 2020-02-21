Friday, February 21, 2020
Home Social Media Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities
News ReportsSocial Media

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

The concerned Muslim teacher has stated that the viral video had projected her wrongly by editing away the 'good things' she said. She also claimed that she is being targeted. The school management has stated that her allegations of being taunted and being the only Muslim teacher in their school are wrong.

OpIndia Staff
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant
The teacher Nahida Zaidi in the viral video (Photo Credits: Patrika)
Engagements329

Two teachers from Saharanpur who had gone to protest at Shaheen Bagh on January 19 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had been suspended by the school authorities for one week, reported Patrika. They were served a notice and asked to provide an explanation for their actions.

The incident occurred on February 10.

While speaking to the media, Nahida Zaidi, the teacher from Asha Modern School, said, “We have reached here (Shaheen Bagh) from Saharanpur to show that Muslims are united. We have tolerated injustice. We have seen what has happened in Kashmir. We saw Triple Talaq, (the anti-Triple Talaq law by Modi government) We (Muslims) are united because Ayodhya has been illegally taken (by the Hindus) and now the CAA.” Nahida had been accused of provoking religious sentiments too.

- Ad - - article resumes -

She added, “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah cannot scare us because we (Muslims) are not weak.” She claimed that she is the only Muslim teacher at the Asha Modern School. She alleged that the other teachers (Hindus) speak ill of Muslims and consider all of them as “terrorists.”

In a laud rant, the teacher was seen exclaiming, “This land belongs to us, this sky belongs to us. How can you alienate us by bringing in NRC? Muslims have brought independence in this country. RSS was sold out. Now Modi and Amit Shah are enjoying benefits of independence and harassing us.”

Another teacher who teaches at the Rainbow school in Saharanpur said, “We are not beggars that we will come here (to protest) for money.”

It is notable here that many Islamists and groups with vested interests have been spreading the deliberate misinformation over the CAA and NRC, falsely claiming that it is directed against Muslims of India. The CAA has nothing to do with existing Indian citizens and the NRC, a proposed project to identify illegal immigrants in India, is yet to be even initiated.

Read: Indian Muslims do not stand to suffer due to the CAA-NRC combo: Here are the laws and guidelines explained

After the videos of the teachers went viral, many organisations and Hindu groups in Saharanpur had protested. The school administrations had taken cognisance and had issued notices to two teachers. They have reportedly been suspended for a week.

Following the outrage, Nahida had apologised for her outrageous remarks in the viral video. She claimed, “Several people were going to Shaheen Bagh. Since that day was a holiday, I too went there to see what was happening. I was asked questions that were bizarre in nature. The good part of my media interaction was edited out and only the wrong remarks were put on focus. This is a conspiracy against me.”

She said, “The video is a month old. I went to Shaheen Bagh on January 19. I have no affiliations to any political party. I am sorry for my mistake.”

Contradicting Nahida’s claims, the principal of Asha Modern school, Divya Jain, said that she was not the only Muslim teacher in the school. She also refuted the allegations of anti-Muslim remarks by the teachers of the school and stated that the concerned teacher had never raised any such issue before her. The school management has also stated that teachers have been advised not to indulge in political activism and indisciplined behaviour.

The police are now investigating the video. ACP Vineet Bhatnagar said that action would be taken against any group trying to pressurise the school authorities into taking stringent measures against the accused teachers.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Uttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh video, Uttar Pradeh cm

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Leftist who heckled a journalist and asked him to sing Vande Mataram chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,374FansLike
235,676FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com