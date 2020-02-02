Sunday, February 2, 2020
Second case of Coronavirus infection in India reported from Kerala

OpIndia Staff
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Kerala
The second confirmed case of Coronavirus in India has been reported from Kerala where a person has been tested positive with the deadly virus.

According to the reports, this is the second case of a person being affected by the Coronavirus is being reported from Kerala. The patient had reportedly returned from China on January 24.

“The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored,” health ministry officials said.

On Thursday, Kerala reported India’s first case of coronavirus – a medical student studying in China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak. She was quarantined at a hospital in Thrissur after she “self-reported” throat infection, the government said.

According to Kerala Health ministry,  one person each from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Malappuram and three from Ernakulam district have also been kept in isolation wards of various health centres.

According to the figures put out on Wednesday night by Kerala health authorities, around 1,700 people are under observation in 10 different hospitals for possible exposure to the virus. While 10 of them are under observation and kept in isolation wards at various hospitals, others are under home quarantine.

Out of the total of 806 people, 173 had arrived in the state on Wednesday.

The 2019-novel coronavirus epidemic that has concerned health experts worldwide broke out in China’s Wuhan city in early December 2019 and has so far claimed more than 200 lives and exposing more than 12,000 people.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife meat. Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another animal species.

