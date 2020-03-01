Amanatullah Khan resorts to rumour mongering in the wake of Delh riots

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan took to Twitter on Sunday to claim that a house belonging to a poor family was set on fire by rioters in Ambe Enclave Chauhan Mohalla in Sonia Vihar. He also asked, “When will Delhi stop burning?”

In the 45-second-long video attached to the tweet, one can see a few uniformed officers standing next to a burning house.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Eventually, the Fire Department was informed and they confirmed that the incident had nothing to do with the violence perpetrated in the name of Anti-CAA protests that claimed 42 lives. The fake news by the AAP MLA was thus debunked.

Amanatullah Khan who won by a large vote margin from the Shaheen Bagh Constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections is not new to controversy. In a clampdown against hate-speech, the police filed an FIR against Khan under sections of the IT Act at Ghantaghar in December 2019.

In a video that went viral on social media in January this year, the AAP leader was seen alongside Sharjeel Imam, the radical Islamist who threatened to cut off Assam and North East from the rest of India.

An FIR was filed by Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the misuse of funds of Waqf board under Prevention of Corruption Act. According to ACB chief Arvind Deep, Khan has been booked for irregular recruitment and misuse of funds allotted to Waqf Board.

After the Delhi police registered a complaint against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi and murdering IB officer Ankit Sharma, Amanatullah Khan courted controversy by giving the murder accused a clean chit. He even declared Tahir Hussain was ‘innocent’.

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the Union government in connection with the impleadment application seeking FIR against rabble-rousers such as Khan, RJ Sayema, Swara Bhaskar under appropriate IPCs & IT Act.