An FIR has been filed by Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the misuse of funds of Waqf board. According to ACB chief Arvind Deep, Khan has been booked for irregular recruitment and misuse of funds allotted to Waqf Board. The FIR is reportedly registered under Prevention of Corruption Act. The development comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections where Khan is seeking re-election from Okhla.

#Breaking | Anti Corruption Bureau files an F.I.R against AAP MLA @KhanAmanatullah for misusing Waqf Board. TIMES NOW’s Priyank with details. pic.twitter.com/NdUuQH3gpN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 29, 2020

Khan, who is chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had touched off a controversy after he arbitrarily recruited a Muslim man for Waqf job after he was injured in during anti-CAA riots ensued in Delhi following the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Violent riots broke out in Jamia Nagar in Delhi where the Jamia Millia University is located and a raft of Muslim mobs took to streets to vandalise and torch public properties. With the aim to restore law and order, Delhi Police took corrective action against the rampaging mob. While several policemen were injured in the brawl, so were other rioters.

One of the injured was Md Minhajuddin. Expressing his sympathy for Mihajuddin who reportedly ‘injured’ his eye during Jamia anti-CAA riots, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, provided him with financial aid by offering him a check of Rs 5 Lakh and a permanent job at Waqf Board. Khan visited Mihajuddin at his residence and provided him with the financial aid and job papers.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Interestingly, Amanatullah Khan, the AAP MLA, is also booked for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by Ghaziabad Police. Days before the Ghaziabad Police lodged an FIR against him, AAP MLA’s name surfaced during the investigation in the violent protest in South-East Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. Khan had been spotted leading the anti-CAA protests in Delhi on December 15, 2019, that had turned violent. Minutes after it was reported that Khan was present at the protest site which turned violent, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted an appeal for peace.