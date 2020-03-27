The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson today made a grim announcement that he has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The Prime Minister claimed that he is in self-isolation in Downing street with mild symptoms for the disease. Johnson’s confirmation on contracting the deadly contagion came weeks after his admission that he met coronavirus patients and shook hands with them at a hospital.

"I was at a hospital where there were a few #coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know. And I continue to shake hands," says Boris Johnson.



I would cancel the weekly audience if I were the Queen.

pic.twitter.com/fqPvgxSPhz — Ragnar Weilandt (@RagnarWeilandt) March 3, 2020

“I was at the hospital the other night where there were some coronavirus patients admitted as well. But I shook hands with everybody. You would be pleased to know that I shook hands with everyone in the hospital and I continue to shake hands…” an upbeat British PM Boris Johnson said in a press briefing on March 3, 2020.

However, weeks after brazenly defying the instructions advised by healthcare professionals to maintain social distancing and avoid physical contact, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was found carrying “mild symptoms” for COVID-19 that has so far affected around 560,000 people worldwide and left more than 25000 people dead.

In addition to Boris Johnson, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. He uploaded a video on Twitter confirming of contracting the virus and exhibiting mild symptoms of the contagion.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.



I've tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating.



Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020

“I have been working from home since the last couple of days because everyone who can work from home should work from home. I have also had some mild symptoms of coronavirus and upon medical advice, I was tested and that test has been positive. So, I have been self-isolating myself and working from home till next Thursday,” Hancock said.

The explosive revelation that the Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for the novel coronavirus may have set a large number of people on their heels. However, for many, who had been critical of Britain’s laissez-faire initial approach in fighting the scourge of the COVID-19, Johnson and Hancock’s confirmed infection did not come as a surprise.

Britain had earlier adopted a hair-brained approach to confront the threat posed by the Wuhan coronavirus. The United Kingdom, through its initial strategy, tried to build “herd immunity” against the contagion which involved allowing “enough of Britons to contract the virus and get mild illness to become immune to the pathogen”. It chose not to shut down large gatherings or introduce stringent social distancing measures. But, the virus’ devastating run causing grave destruction in many countries across the world, including Spain and Italy, forced Britain to alter its strategy in its fight against the virus. Ramping up the country’s response to the virus, it announced sweeping lockdown of the entire country. However, it is now being widely reported that Britain’s relaxed approach initially may have rendered half of the population of the country infected.