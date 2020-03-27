The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that he has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The Prime Minister is in self-isolation in Downing street after being tested for the disease. He had begun showing “mild” symptoms yesterday, he revealed.

Downing Street in a statement said: “He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a statement said.

He will still be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis, the statement added.

The Prime Minister has taken to Twitter to inform the same. He also gave a message to his citizens advising them to stay home and fight the deadly disease. “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives”, Tweeted the UK Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson also informed that he will continue in the post of prime minister although he will be in isolation till he recovers from the disease. He said that now technology allows people to work from home and he will continue to lead the government’s response to the pandemic via video-conferencing.

Boris Johnson in a press conference held on March 4 had said that he had visited a hospital where there were a few coronavirus patients and he shook hands with everybody. After the press conference, people on social media started calling out the Conservative leader for being irresponsible and being a danger to public safety.

“I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everyone.”



Boris Johnson says he has not refused to shake hands with people during the #COVID19 outbreak.



Though his statement then, the PM probably intended to make people aware of the importance of washing hands between the Coronavirus outbreak, his admission was not received well by the people. He was criticised on social media for being irresponsible and being a danger to public safety after he admitted that he intentionally shook hands with Coronavirus-affected patients during his visit to a hospital.

Meanwhile, on March 25, it was reported that Britains Prince Charles, the next-in-line to the British throne, had tested positive for coronavirus. Reports in British media have stated that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales has ‘mild symptoms’ but is in otherwise good health.

Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, had been tested negative. As per reports, Prince Charles had decided to move to Birkhall, Scotland and ‘work from home’.

The UK, like many western nations, has also seen many cases of the COVID-19. The death toll has reached 578 as 11,658 confirmed cases have been reported. Over 82,000 people have already been tested for the disease.