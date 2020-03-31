American lawyer Larry Klayman, who filed a $20 trillion lawsuit against the government of China, has claimed that the US intelligence agencies have clinching evidence to prove that China has prepared the biological weapon COVID-19. As per a Sunday Guardian report published on 28 March, Larry has mentioned in his suit that the virus was prepared by China at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Defending his allegations against China, Klayman said to Sunday Guardian that the coincidence of the existence of the only bioweapons laboratory in Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have emerged from, is a strong indicator that China prepared the virus that has afflicted at least 750,000 people globally and rendered more than 27000 dead.

“Wuhan was the epicentre of the coronavirus. It emerged from there. The only bioweapons laboratory in China is also in Wuhan. Two plus two equals four. The US intelligence agencies know it” Klayman said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A class-action suit was filed against the Chinese government, the Chinese Army, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Shi Zhengli, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Chinese army’s Major General Chen Wei, who heads the Institute of Bioengineering, Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Beijing, by Larry and his group Freedom Watch at a federal court in Texas, seeking $20 trillion in reparations for unleashing the deadly biological weapon.

According to Kalyman’s submission in the Texas court, Major General Chen Wei is the Chinese military’s foremost epidemiologist and virologist, responsible for the creation of COVID-19(coronavirus) as a bioweapon to assert China’s dominance in the world. Incidentally, Wei is also leading China’s response to the pandemic.



However, a considerable part of allegations levelled by Klayman in his 24-page lawsuit is based on the media reports carried by various US media outlets.

When asked if the $20 trillion lawsuit, evidently higher than China’s GDP, can be enforced if he wins the class action suit, Klayman responded that he was confident of winning it. “The reparations include punitive damage. China deserves harsh punishment. Once the court rules in our favour, which I am confident it will, Chinese assets can be attached and liquated as there are billions of dollars of Chinese investment in banks and investments,” he said.

Klayman, a former federal prosecutor, established conservative legal group Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. He also ran for the US Senate as a Republican candidate in Florida’s primary in 2004 and holds a distinction of getting a court ruling against the former American President Bill Clinton.

Klayman in his lawsuit has alleged that the COVID-19 biological weapon was not necessarily aimed at US citizens alone but against all the perceived enemies of China. “Though it appears that the COVID-19 virus was unleashed in an unplanned and haphazard manner, it was prepared and stockpiled as a biological weapon to be used against China’s perceived enemies, including by not limited to the people of the United States,” the complaint said.

In order to give more weight to his allegations, Klayman has cited an internal speech given by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee on 3 February. According to Klayman, Jingping in speech has spoken about how he had issued orders to “prevent and control” the Wuhan coronavirus. Xi had argued then that the safety of the laboratory was an issue of “national security”. Citing this statement in his lawsuit, Klayman contended that it was further evidence of the fact that Covid-19 was developed in the laboratory in Wuhan which Chinese Premier Xi Jingping was so eager to salvage.