Sunday, March 1, 2020
Delhi: Acid Factory inside a shop called ‘Deepak Band’ run by one Feroz Khan suspected of supplying acid during the riots

The acid was stored in large containers with 'Gangajal' written over them

OpIndia Staff
Engagements511

An acid factory was discovered in Shiv Vihar by Republic News Network from where it is speculated that acid was supplied to the riot-hit areas during the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots. The said factory is located in a residential area, right next to a school. The acid factory was inside a shop that had ‘Deepak Band’ written in front of it but the business of supplying chemicals and acid was run by one Feroz Khan, a resident of Yamuna Vihar in Delhi.

A former worker at the factory told Republic that chemicals were supplied to areas such as Mustafabad, Chand Bagh, Karawal Nagar, Yamuna Vihar among others. All these areas were witnessed great violence during the riots. Shockingly enough, Feroz Khan’s father Naeem Khan is said to be a Policeman. The acid was stored in large containers with ‘Gangajal’ written over them. Feroz Khan has allegedly been absconding since then but had visited the factory even after the riots. In the video, a large number of plastic storage tanks can be seen, from several 5000-litre tanks to smaller ones. Almost all of them are labelled with ‘Gangajal’, perhaps alluding to the Hindi movie with the same name where acid is called Gangajal.

“There is a plate of Delhi Police hung outside. He threatens everyone that he is from Police. Feroz Khan threatens whoever comes from MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to inspect; Feroz Khan threatens them saying that his father is from Delhi Police and has contacts with high profile people,” one local resident said.

Residents of the area had told OpIndia that Muslim women were attacking the Police forces with acid. Petrol bombs and stones were also hurled at Hindus by violent Muslim mobs. We found that the Muslim establishments were unharmed and secure, while the Hindu shops were blown into smithereens. When we asked about the glaring incongruency to a person who was serving tea and snacks to the security forces deployed in the region, he said that the attack had emanated from the same Muslim houses.

